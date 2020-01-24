Britain's Got Talent: Alesha compares the act of dragging Voldermort with Khloe Kardashian

Oh darling! (Image: Backgrid – ITV – Khloe Kardashian

Britain’s Got Talent judges were speechless after a dragging act by Voldermort took the stage during the audition process (and in case they didn’t know that Voldermort is Harry Potter’s bad guy).

The act sees Walter Latimer disguised as the One who should not be named before she strips naked on stage, and it is safe to say that the judges did not expect him.

Lady V took the stage at The London Palladium and, according to reports, Judge Alesha Dixon couldn’t help digging Khloe Kardashian as insider said: “ He joked that if Lady Voldemort wore Amanda’s blonde wig, she would look the spit image of Kim Kardashian’s sister.

‘She had all of Voldemort’s makeup and a black robe, and suddenly she began to undress and tore it all off.

“Underneath it was rocking a tight black leotard with torn stockings and heels,” a source continued to The Daily Star.

Wow (Image: ITV)

Amanda was speechless (Image: Dymond / Thames / Syco / REX)

Another act that has caught the attention of the judges is the artist Tim Patch.

According to reports, Tim, who calls himself Pricasso, took the BGT stage with only a pink thong and a cowboy hat while painting a picture of Simon and David Walliams.

But Simon was too surprised or upset by the act of 70 when he rang the bell and left.

Well, they want a unique talent, right? (Photo by Ken McKay / ITV / REX)

‘This show has taken a dark turn. We lost Simon, he went home, “said David.

A source in the theater commented: “It was the last act of the night, so Simon, after pressing his doorbell, left because it was the end of the night.”

Although it is not the first time Pricasso takes his skills to a talent show, as he auditioned for the Australian talent Got last year.

Tim somehow managed to paint a pretty decent portrait of Judge Shane Jacobson using his pieces as a brush … impressive.

ITV and Khloe Kardashian representatives have been contacted to comment.





