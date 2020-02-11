Britain wants to support high-speed train despite rising costs

The HS2 project is predicted to cost more than £ 100bn – a doubling of the official estimate for 2015

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to announce his plans for the HS2 high-speed rail link on Tuesday. According to reports, he will stick to the long-term project despite the high costs.

HS2, which would accelerate rail traffic between London in the south east of England and the cities in the north of the capital, has been the subject of controversy due to the projected rising costs and damage to wildlife.

It is predicted that the project, which also aims to reduce congestion on existing rail routes between major UK cities, could cost more than £ 100 billion ($ 129 billion, € 118 billion) – double an official estimate for 2015.

Media reports suggest that Johnson could give the green light to the first phase of HS2, which connects London to Britain’s second largest city, Birmingham, in the English Midlands, but could make changes to the second phase.

In the second phase, the trains are expected to continue traveling north to Manchester and Leeds, while the start of the route would be Britain’s first new railway north of London in 150 years.

After a convincing election victory for his conservative party in December, Johnson has committed to significantly improve rail infrastructure in the north of England to rebalance the British economy in London.

By delaying or even abolishing the second phase of HS2, Johnson is risking his desire to keep voters in the north, who have contributed significantly to the conservative election victory, on board.

The previous government noted last year that HS2 costs rose sharply due to the complexity of building in densely populated cities and the difficult soil conditions.

At the same time, it became known that the first phase of HS2 should not open until 2026, but should only start up between 2028 and 2031. Preparation costs are said to have already been £ 8.0 billion.

After HS1, HS2 would be Britain’s second high-speed project or the link between London and the Channel Tunnel, which connects Britain with France.

In the meantime, Johnson is waiting for the conclusions of a passenger-oriented review of the entire British rail sector, which conservatives have described as “the most significant” since Tories privatized British Rail in the mid-1990s.

The “Root and Branch” review of the rail sector, including improving freight, is led by Keith Williams, a former CEO of British Airways.

Greener travel

Governments are under pressure to promote greener travel, while increasing public pressure to combat climate change by reducing CO2 emissions.

As part of a broader plan to promote greener transportation, the federal government agreed last month to pump 62 billion euros into its rail network.

In addition to the massive amount that the state is amassing, Deutsche Bahn will invest another 24 billion euros in the renewal program.

It is critical that more people switch from cars and planes to trains to help Germany reduce its emissions 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

As part of the German climate package, rail tariffs will be lowered, while higher taxes will make flying more expensive.

Germany promises 62 billion euros for railways

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Britain wants to support high-speed rail despite rising costs (2020, February 11)

Retrieved February 11, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-uk-high-speed-railway-soaring.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.