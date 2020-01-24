Britain 'to decide on Huawei 5G next week'

The United States has banned Huawei from developing its 5G network amid concerns that the company could be under Beijing’s control.

Britain is expected to announce next week whether it will allow China’s Huawei to expand its 5G network, an official said on Friday, amid signs that it will agree to grant at least restricted access despite strong US opposition.

A senior UK official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the decision had not yet been taken, but probably would be next week – and strongly hinted that Huawei’s green light.

Washington is pressuring Britain to do the same, even threatening to restrict the exchange of information between the two allies if the United Kingdom goes its own way.

There has been widespread speculation that Britain will allow Huawei to acquire “non-core” 5G network components, such as antennas and base stations connected to tissues and roofs.

British business secretary Andrea Leadsom said this week that a decision would be taken “soon”, adding that many factors were being considered.

These include “availability of other providers” and “work already done by Huawei in the UK,” he said.

The official said Britain – unlike the United States – had been using Huawei technology in its systems for the past 15 years.

Security agencies believe they have managed the risk so far and will be able to do so with the 5G network, the official said.

The ban on Huawei in its entirety could also cost “billions” and delay the deployment of 5G and full-bandwidth, the official said.

Experts say if companies using Huawei technology want to block it in the future, they will have to uninstall the Chinese company ‘s equipment on 3G and 4G networks and then replace it – at a huge cost.

There is also a problem in the fact that few other companies have the technology that Huawei is doing – an issue that is publicly raised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Huawei is widely believed to provide the most advanced alternative to state-of-the-art data transfers behind technologies such as self-driving cars and remote controlled robot plants.

“The British public deserves to have access to the best possible technology. I talked about infrastructure and technology, we want to put gigabit broadband for everyone,” Johnson said.

“Now, if people oppose a brand or another, then you have to tell us what the alternative is,” he said in a BBC television interview in an interview last week.

“There is a market failure here,” the official said, adding that while this could be addressed in the future, for now “we are where we are”.

The British debate over Huawei has been underway for more than a year amid strong political turmoil on its way out of the European Union.

Brexit day is set for January 31st.

