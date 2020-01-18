Britain plans to celebrate Brexit, but warns that companies could suffer

LONDON – The UK government has announced plans for special events on the night of January 31 when the country officially leaves the European Union. However, the country’s treasurer has admitted that some UK industries will suffer.

Sajid Javid told the Financial Times in a Saturday interview that UK regulations will no longer be in line with the EU and that these changes could harm some companies. The EU is currently the UK’s largest trading partner.

“There will be no alignment, we will not legislate, we will not be in the internal market and we will not be in the Customs Union – and we will do so by the end of the year,” he said. referring to a deadline at the end of 2020 for the conclusion of the likely controversial trade talks with the then 27-member EU.

Britain will officially leave the EU bloc on the night of January 31, although it will comply with EU rules for an 11-month transition period. It will be the first nation to leave the block. The British government plans to mark the occasion with a number of optimistic events.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to deliver a speech to the nation that night after a rare cabinet meeting in northern England to underline his government’s plan to expand the opportunity to this economically disadvantaged region.

The government also plans to commit Brexit by projecting a clock on the Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, which will count down to 11:00 p.m. when the break takes place.

The entire government district of Whitehall will be illuminated for the occasion as part of a light show, with Union flags on all poles of Parliament Square. The government will also create a commemorative coin that will be released on that day.

But Johnson’s conservative government is no longer actively pushing for a plan to ring the famous Big Ben clock tower chime in Parliament at 11 p.m. support the activation of the chimes in repair despite a private call for donations.

In a referendum in 2016, Britain voted to be the first nation to leave the 28-nation EU, but the process was slower than expected. A standoff last year prevented a withdrawal law from being passed, resulting in a rare December election in which Johnson’s pro-Brexit Conservative Party won a strong majority in parliament.

The Brexit divorce law was passed quickly when the new parliament met. A transition period will last until the end of 2020 as the negotiators try to forge a trade agreement between the UK and the rest of the EU.

Johnson, who is also seeking a trade agreement with the United States, has ruled out extending the deadline for EU talks.

