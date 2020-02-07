Britain has to climb mountain while Slovakia takes 2-0 Fed Cup lead

It was a tough day for the side of Keothavong (Photo: Getty)

A Johanna Konta-less Great Britain has to climb a mountain on Saturday if they want to reach the inaugural Fed Cup Finals after falling 2-0 to Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday evening.

Harriet Dart joined Heather Watson in a defeat, although it was a bold attempt by the British number 3 on her singles debut in this competition.

She saved three set points to go ahead against Viktoria Kuzmova – the Slovenian number 1 who is 76 places higher than she in the WTA rankings – but missed three chances to get a potentially decisive break in the second before the fiery Slovak returned fought to win 6-7 (3-6) 6-3 7-5, eventually crossing the line after Dart had saved five match points.

Given that Dart – who had to be treated around her neck in the second set – had never played a match-level match at this level before, it was an impressive show away from home, but unfortunately no points are awarded just for the effort.

Anne Keothavong’s team will now have to win both Saturday’s singles games – with Watson first against Kuzmova before Dart faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova – and the double play to advance.

It would be one of the famous British sporting comebacks if this non-fantasized group somehow penetrated, and the players were compensated by ensuring that $ 500,000 (£ 388,000) between them only reached the group stage.

Dart was linked back (Photo: Getty)

However, that seems increasingly unlikely and Britain can expect to be involved in the playoffs instead. Defeat would mean a quick return to the Euro / Africa Zone I group, which they fought so hard to escape last year.

Dart, who often outperforms expectations, was in her first set at her most grainy moment. By going toe-to-toe with Kuzmova, she saved three set points to force a breaker that she won.

At 3-2 higher in the second set, she had three break points. From there it was mostly downhill for a late rally.

The level of Kuzmova improved considerably and she went through the gears, with Dart losing seven games during the spin.

She stopped rotting and broke back, but Kuzmova recovered quickly and looked on course to win in style.

However, Dart had other ideas to save a match point and break back at death.

At 0-40 in the next match, she saved four more match points, including an astonishing piece of defense on the third of that match, and finished 5-5.

But in the end it would not be because her resistance was broken after two hours and 55 minutes, with Kuzmova winning with a backhand winner.

Earlier in the afternoon, Watson was surpassed by Schmiedlova – a player who had played only four games since Wimbledon due to a knee injury.

The British contingent roared in their team (Photo: Getty Images for LTA)

“I was surprised that she played so well today, but clay is her best foundation,” Watson said after the 6-2 6-3 defeat. “She feels comfortable there and it turned out.”

“I didn’t feel that I was playing badly. I have made many more non-forced mistakes than usual and my first-serve percentage was not high.

“As far as I felt the ball, I felt that I felt pretty good. I felt that she had really pulled me out of the field and I could not play the game I wanted to play today. Thanks to her. “

Asked how different the result would be if it had been on a hard job or grass, Watson laughed: “Oh, I think very differently … I hope.”

Schmiedlova said: “I feel much better on clay. I grew up there, I played it all my childhood. It feels very natural and I slide on it every time, so I hope it will be harder for them. I think it was true.

“Heather is also her worst surface, but she already beat me once on clay, so it’s not like she can’t play on it. It may just be harder for her to play on it than on other surfaces. “