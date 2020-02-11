Brit At 40s: viewers shrink when they take Madonna off the stage

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

While the British from ITV remembered dozens of iconic performances at the age of 40, viewers collapsed as they lived again the moment Madonna was pushed down the stairs by her cape during the Brit Awards 2015.

The two-hour show reminded us of the best and worst things that would happen to the British all year round, including someone dressed like a house falling off the stage and Adele being cut off by James Corden.

Pop legend Madonna walked up the stairs during her performance with a majestic long cape closely.

When she reached the top of the stage, the Vogue singer struggled to release her cape for the part where a dancer had to take off her cape.

Seconds later, Madonna – along with a cape with knots – was dragged down the stairs at an extremely painful moment.

Audience watching at home suddenly experienced the trauma of looking at the moment and went to Twitter to share their horror.

Madonna struggled to untie her cape (Photo: Redfern / Getty)

Her dancers helped her make a backup (Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Madonna returned quickly (Photo: David Fisher / REX)

“That # Madonna moment – when she went on after being pulled down by the cape accident – is a really inspiring message #concerning #youcandoit # brititsat40 #womanpower #performer,” tweeted a viewer.

Another addition: “Madonna and the cape will forever be the most iconic moment if the Brit is an absolute trooper for his continuation.”

“Madonna & Cape Gate. Jesus, someone wrote with a smiling face emoji and an embarrassed face emoji.

A viewer commented: “@BRITs # britsat40 I will never forget the Madonna Cape moment in real time. I played it back about 20 times as funny. “

Although Madonna originally picked up her epic stage fall, the pop star admitted she suffered whiplash as a result.

Madonna and the cape will forever be the most iconic moment as the Brit Awards tro absolute trooper for continuing # Britsat40

– Alahna Henderson (@alahnax_) 11 February 2020

Madonna & Cape Gate. Jesus. 🤣😳 # brititsat40

– Kathryn Lewis (@actual_kath) 11 February 2020

No matter how often I see the @ Madonna cape fall, I still shrink. Real professional to continue # britsat40 #BRITs

-… .. (@glynsandancer) 11 February 2020

Still cut when Madonna is pulled off the stage br # britsat40

– Debra (@ lewis3_debra) 11 February 2020

The gate of the Madonna cape brings nightmares back 😩 Has done an entire university task there. Oh the pleasures of the media industry. Still a pro to continue afterwards! # britsat40 @Madonna

– Emma Shearer (@TheWildLemons) 11 February 2020

In an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show in February 2015, the 61-year-old called the incident a “nightmare.” “I’ve had a little whiplash,” she says. “I hit on the back of my head.

“And I had a man standing over me with a flashlight until about 3 o’clock in the morning to make sure I was composer.

“I had two choices: I could be strangled or fall, and I chose to fall,” she added.

As a professional, she quickly returned and continued her performance of the new song Living For Love.

We know for sure that she must still be traumatized by capes.

