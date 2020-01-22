Brightline and BSO Commit to Mental Health Awareness Initiative - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) – Brightline is working with local organizations to find solutions to the growing suicide epidemic that is illuminating clinical depression.

The train company, renamed Virgin Trains USA, has partnered with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 211 Broward and other organizations to raise awareness of mental health issues.

7News cameras captured the organizers handing out leaflets in Oakland Park on Tuesday.

They also offered crisis resources and services such as free haircuts.

The organizers said all of this was part of an initiative to educate and save lives.

“We are committed to educating the public and letting men, women and children know that you are not alone in this,” said Nichole Anderson, Undersheriff in Broward County. “There are people and resources to support you in your need.”

Anderson said that help for those struggling with depression is just a phone call away.

“If you feel stressed, overwhelmed, or defeated, please pick up the phone and dial 211,” she said. “We need to come together as a community to discuss this delicate issue, to fight this crisis.”

Brightline officials said the number of deaths related to trains has decreased in recent years, but the number of suicides has increased.

