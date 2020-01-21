Bright Eyes announces reunion and concert dates

Bright Eyes reunited after a hiatus that lasted nearly a decade. The group, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott, will sign for Dead Oceans before a new album scheduled for 2020.

Bright Eyes latest album, The key of the people was released in 2011. Since then, Oberst has released two solo albums and, last year, partnered with Phoebe Bridgers for their Better Oblivion Community Center project.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3xQz0k6N-4 (/ integrated)

The first Bright Eyes show of 2020 will take place on March 23 in Tokyo, Japan. They will then play two shows in Los Angeles at the Palladium and a date in New York on June 20. Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus will support the New York date, which will take place at Forest Hills Stadium. Bright Eyes will end the summer by playing at the British End Of The Road festival.

Liquidroom, Tokyo (March 23)

Los Angeles, Palladium, (May 21-22)

New York, Forest Hills Stadium (June 20)

Salisbury, United Kingdom, End Of The Road Festival (September 3-6)