Brigham Young University Black History Month Event Soured by racist questions

It was intended as an eye-opening, educational panel, where panel members would talk to their audience about the Black immigrant experience, consisting of students from Brigham Young University.

However, after the panel discussion, the Black History monthly event became sour when the field was opened to questions from the public.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, at the event that took place earlier this month, the public could submit anonymous questions via their telephone. The questions would then appear for everyone.

However, the questions did not help the conversation any further and were instead filled with racist stereotypes and commentary.

“What is the percentage of African-Americans on food stamps?”

“Why do African Americans hate the police?”

“Why don’t we have white people on stage?”

According to the Tribune, the unsolicited questions caused some to laugh in the predominantly white audience.

The black students there and the university itself are far from laughing.

“The fact that people have taken the trouble to come to the panel and attack us is disgusting and frankly a waste of time,” Tendela Tellas, a second-year student at BYU who spoke at the event and whose mother is an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo told the news site. “I really don’t know how BYU can stop this, but there must be a solution.”

The university responded quickly the following day by tweeting a statement saying: “We confirm BYU’s attitude to condemn racism in any form. We are committed to promoting a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love. ”

We confirm BYU's attitude to condemn racism in any form. We are committed to promoting a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love.

The university then tweeted that faculty advisers of the event made a report of the incident that would be shared with administrators.

Regarding the perpetrators, the university said they were unable to retrieve the identity of those who had sent the offensive, racist commentary, whether they were even students at the university or not, but the university promised “to continue with “These” important issues “as a campus.

If you are witnessing or experiencing an incident on campus in connection with racism or white supremacy, reports can be made to the Dean or Students Office at (801) 422-2731. In situations where safety is at risk, contact the university police immediately at (801) 422-2222.

However, some students remain unconvinced and note that BYU, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has experienced the worst cases on campus.

“I don’t like to give these bigots a platform,” said Grace Soelberg, another student at the Tribune, “but I feel it is necessary to show that racism is still strongly present in this world and in the LDS church and turning a blind eye and wiping it under the carpet only makes it worse. “

