Brielle Biermann feels ‘completely different’ after removing lip fillers, dyeing hair

Now that she has had a month to get used to her new look, Brielle Biermann feels like a “completely different” person.

Kim Zolciak’s The 22-year-old daughter has just posted a new selfie on Instagram, with her smaller, more subtle pout and darker, straighter locks.

“Brunette Brielle is completely different from Blonde Brielle 🦋”, she endorsed the shot, raising praise from sister Ariana Biermann and “Real housewives from Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, who said the new look was “beautiful”.

During the holidays, the “Don’t be slow” star started with darker hair, thanks to the favorite hair coloring and stylist of the family, Chrissy Rasmussen. Now she is completely brunette!

But perhaps more surprising than the hair change was Brielle’s decision to fix her lip fillers. She first shared a photo of herself 24 hours after the procedure, but was still swollen and a little ‘black and blue’. Days later she gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a look at the end result, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

In the beginning she wasn’t sure how she felt about her smaller pout. She shared a series of photos of herself from the first time she had the procedure done, showing that she wasn’t a fan of her lips without a filler. The images were endorsed with messages such as: “I know you know these lips are not the atmosphere,” and countless face-palm emojis.

At the beginning of 2019, Brielle said she was unsure about her lips “because I had none”. She explained that she has been waiting since the age of 14 to get them fuller and said: “If I could have done it sooner, I would have done it, and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’m overboard gone as people claim. “

Undoubtedly the most famous lips of all – those of Kylie Jenner – have undergone a similar transformation. In July 2018, the 22-year-old beauty mulgul shared a photo on Instagram that encouraged a fan to respond: “She looks like old Kylie idk why.” Jenner himself responded to the comment: “I have already disposed of my filler.”

The admission was huge considering the length Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter had gone to keep the first improvement secret.

After insisting that her full lips were the result of a skilfully applied liner, a 16-year-old Kylie revealed that she had injected her mouth into a 2015 episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” In an interview in 2016, Jenner said she initially lied about getting them done because “I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to make you feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazy that I thought about it lied because it was so clear. “

Then, in an episode of her short-lived spin-off show “Life of Kylie,” she revealed what was the procedure in the first place: a comment from a high school boy.

“I have very small lips, and it was like one of my first kisses, and a man said,” I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips, “she recalled,” I have that taken very hard. “

Jenner has since injected some filler again, so who knows – maybe Biermann too.

