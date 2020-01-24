Brie Larson returns to Sequel as Captain Marvel

Image: GettyDevelopingDevelopingDeveloping is Jezebel’s in-depth weekly summary of the latest film and television development news.

In the struggle for supremacy of the streams, HBO Max introduces new projects in the hope of surpassing Quibi and stopping the acquisition of Disney +. But traditional networks like Lifetime don’t go quietly into the night. May the show gods be with you all in this crowded time.

A sequel to Captain Marvel is officially under construction at Disney Marvel Studios. Brie Larson will repeat her role as a second Marvel character and make me cry in a crowded theater. Killmonger is the first. Obviously. [Deadline]

The Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the film by Tina Feyis processed into a film. Directed by Tina Fey. Mean-ception? [The Wrap]

Angelina Jolie wants to teach children how to discover fake news and will do so in a new show for the BBC. Adults who are trying to discover fake news are alone. [Diversity]

Lorena Bobbitt, Hero and icon, get a moment to shine for life. Her story was illuminated in green for a new biography, I was Lorena Bobbitt. [Diversity]

Billy Eichner was cast in the latest American horror story about impeachment [deadline].

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer come together to give people exactly what they have been asking for since 2007, National Treasure 3. [Variety]

HBO Max publishes a satirical animated show about the royal family, The Prince. Orlando Bloom. Alan Cumming, and Ivan Rheon will give the cast their voices, with Rheon and Bloom playing Harry and William. [Deadline]

Tracy Lysette develops a new series about a white trans woman from the working class. The series has not yet found a distributor. [Page Six]

Ava DuVernay Executive will produce a pilot film for HBO Max Rosario Dawson, The DMZ program is based on the DC comic series of the same name. [Deadline]