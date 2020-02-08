Bridegroom turns up in Sherwani and headwear to vote for Delhi Elections, Dances in Queue

The groom and his family arrived in full wedding attire to cast their vote in a voting booth in Shakarpur.

While voters stand in line at polling stations in the national capital of Delhi to cast their vote in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020, the enthusiasm is palpable. So much so that even wedding parties rush to poll polls in full wedding attire to cast their vote.

Images coming in from a voting booth in a municipal Corporation of Delhi primary school in Shakarpur, Eastern Delhi, show a groom named Dhananjay Dhyani in a sherwani (traditional wedding kurta) completely dressed with his family in the nines in lenhengas and headwear, in the queue to vote. The wedding party decided to cast their vote before the wedding ceremony.

Although the groom’s name remains unknown, videos posted on Twitter showed him and his family the best of the delay and they danced joyfully while they waited to exercise their democratic voting rights.

The groom was also broken after he cast his vote.

Delhi has a total of 1.47 crore eligible voters who would vote based on a number of controversial issues, including access to clean water, subsidized electricity, religious polarization and education among others.

On this day, Delhi’s Chief Arvind Kejriwal is fighting to keep his Aam Aadmi party in power for another term, while the main rival and contender, Bharatiya Janata, is playing for prestige. The results of the elections will be announced on 11 February.

