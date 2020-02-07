Brian Kelly contract extension with Notre Dame ‘ready here soon’

Jake Roth-USA Sport TODAY

Head soccer coach Brian Kelly of Notre Dame last received a contract extension in 2016 and after the 2019 season he has two years to go with his current deal.

During an alumni event in Florida at an alumni event with Pete Sampson of The Athletic, the coach said he expects this to change soon. Kelly said: “We are putting together a new contract. We will have done that here soon, “said Sampson.

Earlier, Notre Dame’s athletic director, Jack Swarbrick, expressed the wish to keep Kelly on board until his retirement.

“We want Brian to retire at Notre Dame,” Swarbrick said before the start of the 2019 season. “I have had great conversations about what the length might look like and we have a contract that reflects that desire.”

The Fighting Irish are not free national title candidates these days, but Kelly has a strong program, gone 23-3 in the last two seasons and ended the campaign last year with a big win in the Camping World Bowl in the state of Iowa.

And with Kelly and the university apparently on the same page about the future, a contract extension should be around the corner.