Brian Boys of the Beach Boys calls for the boycott of the band at the Hunting Convention

Some of the original members of the Beach Boys are protesting the group’s upcoming appearance at the Safari Club International Convention. It is a group dedicated to protecting hunting freedom, but some of its members have been involved in fairly controversial situations. members Brian Wilson and Al Jardinewill protest against this achievement. Wilson posted this tweet on his official Twitter page.

This organization supports the trophy hunt that Al and I are against. There is nothing we can do personally to stop the show. Please sign the petition with us at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2

– Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

The link to Wilson’s tweet is a petition created by a Beach Boys fan. The petition has collected a total of 128,000 signatures since Wilson’s approval. One of the first paragraphs says: “Wouldn’t it be nice if all Beach Boys stayed away from those who kill for fun?”

The petition also mentions various points regarding the selection of animals hunted by members and the types of animal products sold at the meeting. Since 2000, Safari Club International has spent a total of $ 140 million to support laws that protect hunters and their rights.

The front man of the current band is Mike Love, Love is a founding member of the band and the cousin of the Wilson family. In a not so loving move in 2012, Love kicked some members out of the band because he owned the band’s naming rights.

Kind regards, and The Beach Boys will perform for the Reno Congress. Donald Trump Jr. will also be present as there will be a competition where the winner will hunt with Trump Jr. in the Alaska forests. The conference runs from February 5 and ends on February 8.