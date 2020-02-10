Brexit worries seeing decline in the number of overseas dogs at Crufts

The number of overseas dogs participating in this year’s Crufts has fallen considerably for the first time in 18 years, the Kennel Club has confirmed.

Organizers of the annual dog show have raised concerns among dog owners about potential restrictions on traveling with animals in a post-Brexit world.

2002 marked the first year that dogs could travel to the show under the Pet Travel Scheme, where people could transport their dogs between the UK, the EU and other designated countries with the help of a pet passport, with a microchip and a valid rabies vaccination. had to have.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Since then, the number of foreign dogs participating in the event has steadily increased.

This year, however, the number of foreign dogs has fallen by 12 percent, with only 3,171 participating animals, compared to 3,611 in 2019.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/13 2006: Caitland Isle Take a chance

Caitland Isle Take a chance, an Australian shepherd from the US, with his handler Larry Fenner.

Getty Images

2/13 2007: Araki Fabulous Willy

Araki Fabulous Willy, a Tibetan Terrier also known as Willy, with his handler Larry Cornelius.

Getty Images

13-3 2008: Jafrak Philippe Oliver

Jafrak Philippe Oliver, a giant Schnauzer, with his owner Kevin Cullen.

Getty Images

4/13 2009: Efbe’s Hidalgo At Goodspice

Efbe’s Hidalgo At Goodspice, a Sealyham Terrier also known as Charmin, with his Margery Good handler.

Getty Images

13-5 2010: Hungargunn Bear It’n Mind

Hungargunn Bear It’n Mind, a Hungarian Vizsla also known as Yogi, with his handler John Thirwell.

Getty Images

13-6 2011: Vbos The Kentuckian

Vbos The Kentuckian, a Flat-Coated Retriever also known as Jet, with his breeder Jim Irvine.

AFP / Getty images

7/13 2012: Zentarr Elizabeth

Zentarr Elizabeth, an Lhasa Apso, with her owner Margaret Anderson.

Getty Images

8/13 2013: Soletrader Peek A Boo

Soletrader Peek A Boo, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen also known as Jilly, with its owner Gavin Robertson.

Getty Images

9/13 2014: Afterglow Maverick Saber

Afterglow Maverick Saber, a standard poodle also called Ricky, with his handler Jason Lynn.

Getty Images

10/13 2015: McVan’s To Russia With Love

McVan’s To Russia With Love, a Scottish Terrier also known as Knopa, with her handler Rebecca Cross.

Getty Images

11/13 2016: Burnean Geordie Girl

Burnean Geordie Girl, a West Highland White Terrier also known as Devon, with her owner Marie Burns.

Getty Images

12/13 2017: Afterglow Miami Ink

Afterglow Miami Ink, an American cocker spaniel, with handler Jason Lynn.

Getty Images

13/13 2018: Collooney Tartan Tease

Collooney Tartan Tease, a Whippet, with owner Yvette Short.

Getty Images

1/13 2006: Caitland Isle Take a chance

Caitland Isle Take a chance, an Australian shepherd from the US, with his handler Larry Fenner.

Getty Images

2/13 2007: Araki Fabulous Willy

Araki Fabulous Willy, a Tibetan Terrier also known as Willy, with his handler Larry Cornelius.

Getty Images

13-3 2008: Jafrak Philippe Oliver

Jafrak Philippe Oliver, a giant Schnauzer, with his owner Kevin Cullen.

Getty Images

4/13 2009: Efbe’s Hidalgo At Goodspice

Efbe’s Hidalgo At Goodspice, a Sealyham Terrier also known as Charmin, with his Margery Good handler.

Getty Images

13-5 2010: Hungargunn Bear It’n Mind

Hungargunn Bear It’n Mind, a Hungarian Vizsla also known as Yogi, with his handler John Thirwell.

Getty Images

13-6 2011: Vbos The Kentuckian

Vbos The Kentuckian, a Flat-Coated Retriever also known as Jet, with his breeder Jim Irvine.

AFP / Getty images

7/13 2012: Zentarr Elizabeth

Zentarr Elizabeth, an Lhasa Apso, with her owner Margaret Anderson.

Getty Images

8/13 2013: Soletrader Peek A Boo

Soletrader Peek A Boo, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen also known as Jilly, with its owner Gavin Robertson.

Getty Images

9/13 2014: Afterglow Maverick Saber

Afterglow Maverick Saber, a standard poodle also called Ricky, with his handler Jason Lynn.

Getty Images

10/13 2015: McVan’s To Russia With Love

McVan’s To Russia With Love, a Scottish Terrier also known as Knopa, with her handler Rebecca Cross.

Getty Images

11/13 2016: Burnean Geordie Girl

Burnean Geordie Girl, a West Highland White Terrier also known as Devon, with her owner Marie Burns.

Getty Images

12/13 2017: Afterglow Miami Ink

Afterglow Miami Ink, an American cocker spaniel, with handler Jason Lynn.

Getty Images

13/13 2018: Collooney Tartan Tease

Collooney Tartan Tease, a Whippet, with owner Yvette Short.

Getty Images

The largest decrease in the number of entries comes from Sweden and France, although there was also a decrease in contenders from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

Poland saw the number of registrations increase by 38 percent, with an increase from 126 in 2019 to 174 in 2020.

A total of 42 countries will participate in the event, which takes place from March 5-8 at the NEC Arena in Birmingham.

20,000 dogs compete for the prestigious Best in Show trophy, of which 16,525 from the UK.

read more

Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for the Kennel Club, said: “Crufts is a British institution with a truly international image and is a big party for dogs, regardless of where they live.

“As with many areas of British life, the future movement of dogs across the channel in a post-Brexit world is a concern for Crufts, and many dog ​​owners might be put off by the uncertainty surrounding traveling with pets.

“Although we now know from Defra that the travel rules for pets will remain the same during the transitional period, we did not inform this until the week after Crufts application, so we were unable to reassure potential competitors before they decided to participate. “he said.

Lambert encouraged dog owners to consult Defra for advice on how to prepare their dogs for trips abroad.

.