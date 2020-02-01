Brexit: renewed calls for Scottish independence after the UK’s departure from the EU

Scotland’s largest trade union has supported renewed calls for a new referendum for independence following the UK’s departure from the EU.
Unison’s approval of “Indyref2” came when hundreds of campaigners gathered for a second vote outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
The majority of trade union members agreed that powers should be transferred to Scotland in order to hold a referendum at a time specified by Holyrood.
Following the announcement by the Scottish Council of Unison in Glasgow, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said there is now an “unstoppable momentum” behind a new vote.
He said: “Unison, Scotland’s largest trade union, is the most respected body in support of a transfer of powers, so that the Scottish Parliament can hold a new referendum at a time of its choosing.
“The democratic right of the Scottish people to determine our own future cannot be ignored by Westminster.”
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/66
A message projected on the White Cliffs of Dover
Sky News / AFP via Getty
2/66
Getty Images
3/66
Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night
AFP via Getty Images
4/66
Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters
FATHER
5/66
Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square
REUTERS
6/66
The flag of the Union is brought down outside the European Parliament in Brussels
FATHER
7/66
Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
FATHER
8/66
A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag on Parliament Square
FATHER
9/66
Employees of the EU Council removed the Union Jack British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium
EPA
10/66
A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag
FATHER
11/66
Pedestrians pass in front of the Department of Defense at Whitehall, illuminated by red, white and blue lights in central London
AFP via Getty Images
12/66
A Brexit supporter shouts during a London rally
AP
13/66
Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
FATHER
14/66
Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Al’ rally outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
FATHER
15/66
A large pro-EU banner is projected on the Ramsgate cliff in Kent
FATHER
16/66
Pro-EU supporters light candles on Smith Square in Westminster
FATHER
17/66
A man waving Union flags from a small car while driving past Brexit supporters gathering on Parliament Square
AFP via Getty Images
18/66
The abandoned five-year-old Elisa Saemann and her seven-year-old sister Katie are holding a sign during a demonstration by anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh
AP
19/66
Pro Europe supporters gather on the Brexit day at the British embassy in Berlin, Germany
EPA
20/66
Anti-Brexit protester embraces a man while holding a sign
REUTERS
21/66
A decorated, old-fashioned fire pump on the Parliament square
FATHER
22/66
Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs on Parliament Square
Getty Images
23/66
An anti-Brexiteers is standing on Parliament Square with his dog
AFP via Getty Images
24/66
Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors when sitting next to a bag decorated with EU flag in Parliament Square
AFP via Getty Images
25/66
A pro-EU activist plays a guitar decorated with the EU flag during a protest organized by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London
AFP via Getty Images
26/66
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU
REUTERS
27/66
A Pro Brexit supporter has painted a Union Jack on his face in Parliament Square
Getty Images
28/66
Men hold placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU
REUTERS
29/66
Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street with Union Jack flags in Parliament Square
Getty Images
30/66
An anti-Brexit demonstrator is spreading its wings during a meeting near Downing Street
AP
31/66
Pro EU supporters display a banner “Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out” by Westminster Bridge
EPA
32/66
Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags on Parliament Square
Getty
33/66
A man is posing for a photo on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt
Reuters
34/66
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU
Reuters
35/66
AFP via Getty
36/66
A man is wearing a pro-Brexit t-shirt
Reuters
37/66
Anti-Brexit demonstrators visit Europe House to give flowers to staff on the Brexit day
Reuters
38/66
Pro Brexit supporter is wearing a new Union Jack top hat outside the Houses of Parliament
Getty Images
39/66
Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is held all day
FATHER
40/66
AP
41/66
Getty
42/66
Getty Images
43/66
Pro-EU activists are protesting
Getty Images
44/66
A pro-Brexit demonstrator is burning a flag of the European Union
AP
45/66
Pro Brexit supporters
Getty Images
46/66
Pro Brexit supporters
Getty Images
47/66
A Brexit support holds a sign on Parliament Square
AP
48/66
A man wears a wreath with an EU theme
Reuters
49/66
Ann Widdecombe reacts with other members of the Brexit party when they leave the European Parliament en masse
FATHER
50/66
Anti-Brexit demonstrators on Parliament Square
FATHER
51/66
Pro-EU supporters are releasing flares from Westminster Bridge
Getty
52/66
MEPs Jonathan Bullock, with the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh, leave the European Parliament on the Brexit day in Brussels
AFP via Getty
53/66
Newspapers and other souvenirs in a store near Parliament Square
Reuters
54/66
Brexit supporters hold signs on Parliament Square
AP
55/66
Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square
AFP via Getty
56/66
French newspapers
FATHER
57/66
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with a poster against border communities against Brexit before it was unveiled in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border
FATHER
58/66
National producer organization British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of dawn, to commemorate the Brexit day
AP
59/66
Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square
AFP via Getty
60/66
Britain’s departure from the European Union came into force on January 29, amidst emotional scenes, when the parliament voted off the block to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will leave the EU on 31 January at midnight Brussels time (11 p.m. GMT)
Reuters
61/66
A man poses with paintings on the Parliament square
Reuters
62/66
People with Union Flags gather on Parliament Square
Getty
63/66
A man walks with a flag of St. George at the Westminster bridge on the Brexit day
Reuters
64/66
A British bulldog toy and other souvenirs in a souvenir shop
Reuters
65/66
British pro-Brexit members of the European Parliament are leaving the EU Parliament for the last time
Reuters
66/66
Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack when he leaves the European Parliament
EPA
The Scottish Greens described Unison’s approval as a “totemic moment” for the independence movement.
Co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said Scotland was confronted with a “democratic deficit” that “can only be resolved by bringing the issue of Scotland’s future back to the people.”
Unison’s support for a second referendum led to cheers from the crowd of supporters at the Edinburgh meeting 50 miles away.
SNP MSP Stuart McMillan, however, told the meeting that “there was still work to do” to get more support across the country.
He said: “To win the fight for independence, we need to talk to more people.
“We are not yet over that threshold. Opinion polls have shown that it is around 50 percent, last week they said it was 51 percent – we still have work to do. We need to talk to more people.”
McMillan claimed that about 15 percent of Scottish voters were floating voters who could be convinced to support independence.
He added: “I don’t believe in little Britain, I believe in a bigger Europe.”
A supporter who participated in the rally, Andrew Allan, admitted that another vote was currently “too close”, but added, “I think it looks very good for Scotland.”
Paul Robertson, who had traveled to Edinburgh with his son Colin, said he believed independence was “the only way.”
Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already suggested the prospect of holding a non-binding “consultative referendum” to pass judgment on Scottish independence if Boris Johnson refuses another vote.
It also plans to establish a new constitutional treaty to endorse a “modern claim from Scotland” to explain the sovereignty of the Scottish people.
On the Brexit day, Ms. Sturgeon wrote a letter to Europe urging “to leave a light on Scotland”.
“Scotland very much hopes to resume our membership of the European Union in the future, as an equivalent member,” she added.
Additional reporting by the Press Association
.