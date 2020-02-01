Brexit: renewed calls for Scottish independence after the UK’s departure from the EU

Scotland’s largest trade union has supported renewed calls for a new referendum for independence following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Unison’s approval of “Indyref2” came when hundreds of campaigners gathered for a second vote outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The majority of trade union members agreed that powers should be transferred to Scotland in order to hold a referendum at a time specified by Holyrood.

Following the announcement by the Scottish Council of Unison in Glasgow, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said there is now an “unstoppable momentum” behind a new vote.

He said: “Unison, Scotland’s largest trade union, is the most respected body in support of a transfer of powers, so that the Scottish Parliament can hold a new referendum at a time of its choosing.

“The democratic right of the Scottish people to determine our own future cannot be ignored by Westminster.”

1/66

A message projected on the White Cliffs of Dover

Sky News / AFP via Getty

2/66

Getty Images

3/66

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty Images

4/66

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

5/66

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square

REUTERS

6/66

The flag of the Union is brought down outside the European Parliament in Brussels

FATHER

7/66

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

8/66

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag on Parliament Square

FATHER

9/66

Employees of the EU Council removed the Union Jack British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium

EPA

10/66

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

11/66

Pedestrians pass in front of the Department of Defense at Whitehall, illuminated by red, white and blue lights in central London

AFP via Getty Images

12/66

A Brexit supporter shouts during a London rally

AP

13/66

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

14/66

Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Al’ rally outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

15/66

A large pro-EU banner is projected on the Ramsgate cliff in Kent

FATHER

16/66

Pro-EU supporters light candles on Smith Square in Westminster

FATHER

17/66

A man waving Union flags from a small car while driving past Brexit supporters gathering on Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

18/66

The abandoned five-year-old Elisa Saemann and her seven-year-old sister Katie are holding a sign during a demonstration by anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

AP

19/66

Pro Europe supporters gather on the Brexit day at the British embassy in Berlin, Germany

EPA

20/66

Anti-Brexit protester embraces a man while holding a sign

REUTERS

21/66

A decorated, old-fashioned fire pump on the Parliament square

FATHER

22/66

Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs on Parliament Square

Getty Images

23/66

An anti-Brexiteers is standing on Parliament Square with his dog

AFP via Getty Images

24/66

Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors when sitting next to a bag decorated with EU flag in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

25/66

A pro-EU activist plays a guitar decorated with the EU flag during a protest organized by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London

AFP via Getty Images

26/66

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

27/66

A Pro Brexit supporter has painted a Union Jack on his face in Parliament Square

Getty Images

28/66

Men hold placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

29/66

Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street with Union Jack flags in Parliament Square

Getty Images

30/66

An anti-Brexit demonstrator is spreading its wings during a meeting near Downing Street

AP

31/66

Pro EU supporters display a banner “Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out” by Westminster Bridge

EPA

32/66

Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags on Parliament Square

Getty

33/66

A man is posing for a photo on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt

Reuters

34/66

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU

Reuters

35/66

AFP via Getty

36/66

A man is wearing a pro-Brexit t-shirt

Reuters

37/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators visit Europe House to give flowers to staff on the Brexit day

Reuters

38/66

Pro Brexit supporter is wearing a new Union Jack top hat outside the Houses of Parliament

Getty Images

39/66

Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is held all day

FATHER

40/66

AP

41/66

Getty

42/66

Getty Images

43/66

Pro-EU activists are protesting

Getty Images

44/66

A pro-Brexit demonstrator is burning a flag of the European Union

AP

45/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

46/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

47/66

A Brexit support holds a sign on Parliament Square

AP

48/66

A man wears a wreath with an EU theme

Reuters

49/66

Ann Widdecombe reacts with other members of the Brexit party when they leave the European Parliament en masse

FATHER

50/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators on Parliament Square

FATHER

51/66

Pro-EU supporters are releasing flares from Westminster Bridge

Getty

52/66

MEPs Jonathan Bullock, with the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh, leave the European Parliament on the Brexit day in Brussels

AFP via Getty

53/66

Newspapers and other souvenirs in a store near Parliament Square

Reuters

54/66

Brexit supporters hold signs on Parliament Square

AP

55/66

Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty

56/66

French newspapers

FATHER

57/66

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with a poster against border communities against Brexit before it was unveiled in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border

FATHER

58/66

National producer organization British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of dawn, to commemorate the Brexit day

AP

59/66

Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty

60/66

Britain’s departure from the European Union came into force on January 29, amidst emotional scenes, when the parliament voted off the block to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will leave the EU on 31 January at midnight Brussels time (11 p.m. GMT)

Reuters

61/66

A man poses with paintings on the Parliament square

Reuters

62/66

People with Union Flags gather on Parliament Square

Getty

63/66

A man walks with a flag of St. George at the Westminster bridge on the Brexit day

Reuters

64/66

A British bulldog toy and other souvenirs in a souvenir shop

Reuters

65/66

British pro-Brexit members of the European Parliament are leaving the EU Parliament for the last time

Reuters

66/66

Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack when he leaves the European Parliament

EPA

The Scottish Greens described Unison’s approval as a “totemic moment” for the independence movement.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said Scotland was confronted with a “democratic deficit” that “can only be resolved by bringing the issue of Scotland’s future back to the people.”

Unison’s support for a second referendum led to cheers from the crowd of supporters at the Edinburgh meeting 50 miles away.

SNP MSP Stuart McMillan, however, told the meeting that “there was still work to do” to get more support across the country.

He said: “To win the fight for independence, we need to talk to more people.

“We are not yet over that threshold. Opinion polls have shown that it is around 50 percent, last week they said it was 51 percent – we still have work to do. We need to talk to more people.”

McMillan claimed that about 15 percent of Scottish voters were floating voters who could be convinced to support independence.

He added: “I don’t believe in little Britain, I believe in a bigger Europe.”

A supporter who participated in the rally, Andrew Allan, admitted that another vote was currently “too close”, but added, “I think it looks very good for Scotland.”

Paul Robertson, who had traveled to Edinburgh with his son Colin, said he believed independence was “the only way.”

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already suggested the prospect of holding a non-binding “consultative referendum” to pass judgment on Scottish independence if Boris Johnson refuses another vote.

It also plans to establish a new constitutional treaty to endorse a “modern claim from Scotland” to explain the sovereignty of the Scottish people.

On the Brexit day, Ms. Sturgeon wrote a letter to Europe urging “to leave a light on Scotland”.

“Scotland very much hopes to resume our membership of the European Union in the future, as an equivalent member,” she added.

Additional reporting by the Press Association

