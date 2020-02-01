Brexit happened. Now some advice from the next target of Nigel Farage, America

There was a time when I wrote about Brexit every day. The ins and outs of it, the voices, the key players, the Labor and Conservative dan Independent Group and then Liberal Democratic members who didn’t want it to happen. The possibility of a second referendum, the endless debate about the backstop, the chlorinated chicken, Boris Johnson who drives an excavator and says: “GET BREXIT DONE”. I saw the referendum results coming in from my desk in the London newsroom, and then I helped to report on the endless votes on endless Brexit deals and amendments by two separate prime ministers and many more politicians alongside The Independent in New York. I went over it. I argued about it on Facebook. I fluctuated between self-pity, self-chastisement and anger. I claimed that I would never renew my passport.

Then the Brexit day came around this week and I just didn’t care.

Of course I care a lot about the problems. But, like many British people, I have been Nigel-Faraged in apathy and political fatigue. I started embracing nihilism. I have many thoughts, but I notice that I respond to: “And what about Brexit?” With a shrug nowadays. I don’t have to fight anymore. I don’t even know what to fight anymore.

1/20 Great Britain votes to leave the European Union – 23 June 2016

A referendum is being held on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Fifty-two percent of the country votes for departure

AFP via Getty

2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016

David Cameron resigns in the morning of the result after leading the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU

Getty

3/20 Theresa May takes the lead – 13 July 2016

Theresa May becomes leader of the conservative party and prime minister and wins the leadership game without opposition after Andrea Leadsom quits

Getty

4/20 Supreme Court decides parliament must vote on Brexit – November 2016 – November 3, 2016

The High Court ruled that the parliament should vote on the activation of Article 50, which would start the Brexit process

5/20 Article 50 activated – 28 March 2017

The prime minister activates article 50 after the parliament endorses the result of the referendum

Getty

6/20 May calls for elections – 18 April 2018

Looking for a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the country

Getty

7/20 May loses majority because Labor surprisingly wins – 8 June 2017

After a disastrous campaign, Theresa May loses her majority in the commons and turns to the DUP for support. The Labor party of Jeremy Corbyn makes a profit after it is predicted that she will lose heavily

AFP / Getty

8/20 Negotiations begin – 19 June 2017

David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and the EU respectively, hold a press conference on the first day of the Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it becomes clear that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will prove to be a major bottleneck

AFP / Getty

5/20 MPs vote that the withdrawal agreement must be ratified by the parliament – 13 December 2017

The government suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal agreement and guarantees that MPs get a “meaningful vote” about the deal

10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary – 11 July 2018

After a summit at Checkers where the prime minister claimed to have received government support for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as foreign minister together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary

Reuters

11/20 Draft cancellation agreement – 15 November 2018

The draft revocation agreement regulates the divorce law of Great Britain, guarantees the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa and includes a political declaration obliging both parties to frictionless trade in goods and cooperation on security matters. The deal also includes the backstop, which is an anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cabinet in protest

Getty

12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019

Theresa May resigns after several unsuccessful attempts to force her revocation agreement through the commons

Reuters

13/20 Johnson takes over – July 24, 2019

Boris Johnson is elected leader of the conservative party in a landslide victory. He later goes to Buckingham Palace where the Queen invites him to form a government

Getty

14/20 Provisional Parliament – 28 August 2019

Boris Johnson announces parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the agreed departure date of the UK on October 31.

Stephen Morgan MP

15/20 Prorogation declared illegal – 24 September 2019

The High Court ruled that Johnson’s preaching of parliament is “illegal” after a legal dispute by businesswoman Gina Miller

Getty

16/20 Johnson agrees with Varadkar – October

After a summit in Merseyside, Johnson compromises on the backstop with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – making Brexiteers’ withdrawal agreement more enjoyable

Getty

17/20 Final Say mars requires second referendum – October 19, 2019

While Parliament approves the Letwin amendment calling on the prime minister to request a further delay from Brexit, protesters take to the streets in the final show of violence for a Final Say referendum

Getty

18/20 Johnson wins 80 majority majority – 12 December 2019

Conservatives win the December elections in a landslide, giving Boris Johnson a large majority to pass his Brexit deal and pursue his domestic agenda

Getty

19/20 Withdrawal of deal passes parliament – December 20, 2019

The withdrawal agreement goes through the commons with a majority of 124

Getty

20/20 EU Parliament supports UK withdrawal agreement – January 29, 2020

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly support the ratification of Great Britain’s departure and pave the way for Brexit two days later on 31 January. After the vote, the members join forces and sing Auld Lang Syne

AFP / Getty

You see, when you see everything playing from the other side of the Atlantic, the entire Brexit charade even looks more stupid than from the inside. Like any Briton with a penchant for masochism, I watched this week the video of Farage and his crew in the European Parliament, waving miniature Union Jacks, while unsigned Brussels bureaucrats looked away, embarrassed for us. And I felt really sad when I saw videos of World War II veterans being projected on the white cliffs of Dover, all of whom were talking about the fact that they regretted us at such a precarious moment with Europe had broken.

But I live in America now and I know we have to save our energy for what is to come. Fighting the Brexit flood – of “painful losers” and “Remoaners” and “give us our country back” – was a useless struggle. Fighting for our rights outside the European Union is more feasible and worthwhile. We have spent a long time divided according to old lines. It is time for us to stand together against things that matter; it’s time, I dare say, for all of us to stand up for British values.

The US is the UK’s biggest hope for a trade deal: Johnson made that very clear, and Donald Trump even more clearly (although the NHS is “not for sale”, of course not at all, well, maybe a little but privatization is already happening and in any case, listen to 40 more hospitals and 6 billion more nurses). Many Britons assume that a newly strengthened alliance with the US can only be a good thing: after all, we share a language, and our children watch American cartoons and wear T-shirts with American flags while British companies – Cadbury’s, PG Tips – are picked up by American conglomerates and sold directly to us, just as tasty. What can be wrong if you look a little bit more like America? Doesn’t chlorine kill bacteria on the chickens? And aren’t bacteria bad?

Brexit: what happens after January 31?

The US is a beautiful country in many ways, but it can be downright bad when it comes to some specific issues that are relevant to trade. Healthcare is just one issue – the US approach to healthcare, which stubbornly repeats “free markets make us more free” until everyone falls dead, has led to the opioid crisis, diabetics sanctioning themselves, unacceptably high mortality rates for pregnant women and newborns, and poor people who buy fish antibiotics on Amazon in an effort to treat the conditions they cannot afford to be diagnosed. It didn’t start this way. It wasn’t so bad ten years ago. But it’s an incredibly lucrative industry, and mainstream Americans still consider the idea that healthcare is a human right to be radical, communist things. Britons of all regions should therefore be vigilant to protect our NHS. There is so much money to be made by scraping away at the edges of our beautiful, free health care system.

The US can also be treacherous in the way they use trade agreements to control the most dependent countries. These not only affect developing countries – Canada was one of the main victims of Trump’s trigger-happy pricing strategy in 2018, simply because the US is the most important trading partner because of its proximity. If we surrender to American politicians by being too dependent on their trade, we can easily be paralyzed by the whims of another Trump. The EU is a group of countries that control each other; the US is sometimes a bully and a ruthless capitalist, and our dependence on it will not have the same taste as our former dependence on the EU.

As the loud line of protesters outside of my office today shows, American companies are also doing terribly animal welfare legislation. The chicken is chlorinated because the circumstances in which those chickens live have the potential to be so much worse. Antibiotics in meat are the norm, just like animals that are bred so large that their legs cannot bear their weight. The use of captive animals in circuses is legal. The UK was the first country in the world to adopt any form of animal welfare legislation (in 1822), so opposing such overly cruel practices should be a matter of course for us. We should not ignore the problem while we grab to avoid a Brexit recession.

Finally, there is something that we must resist bringing our British cousins ​​into British culture: undisputed nationalism. Here in the US, people are bullied and shouted because they are not in front of the national anthem at a football match. Children are told to recite thoughtless words about their loyalty to a school flag. Military members are pronounced loudly as “American heroes”, “do their duty” by “fighting for American values” – although most of the people who told you they could not point to a map to Iraq or Afghanistan (no fault of their own : American education standards are also quite unacceptably low).

read more

A little good-hearted patriotism is fine, if not really for me (I have always considered what someone is born to be a coincidence of destiny, rather than something to be “proud” of); without prejudice nationalism is toxic. Brexit patriotism is also ridiculous: we are not being ‘liberated’ anywhere, except an alliance that has been willingly entered into, whatever the victim complexes of some Brexiters tell them. If you start to believe that your nationality gives you something special, you can easily start to believe that the nationality of other people makes them inferior. Of course, our British cynicism will hopefully ensure that no one gets too carried away in that respect. I can’t stand the idea of ​​a British countryside interrupted by flagpoles, a la Alabama.

I am no longer interested in who wanted to leave, who wanted to stay and who didn’t come to the polls because they didn’t care if it rained. I am interested in maintaining the parts of the country that I love, rather than selling them to a country that I know well. I hope we can get along well with the Brexit day. Or at least more than 51 percent of us.

In the meantime, I will stay in the US when Brexit becomes a disaster. And my good friend Nigel has already said that he may come with me.

.