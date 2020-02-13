Brexit: computer glitch established in the EU sees 101-year-old man registered as baby

Giovanni Palmiero (right) was admitted as a one-year-old because the EU-based status phone app does not recognize him as 101 years old (Photo: Alessandro Allocca / LondraItalia)

A computer error on the new EU resolution system meant that a 101-year-old Italian man was registered as a child.

Giovanni Palmiero came to the UK in 1966, but was asked to ask his parents to confirm his identity to stay in the UK after the Brexit.

A volunteer who assisted the great-grandfather with his application used the EU-based status app to scan the biometric data of Giovanni’s passport.

But the app has misinterpreted its date of birth as 2019 instead of 1919 because it does not work for three-digit ages.

Giovanni was told that he had to enter his father’s residence details if he wanted to continue the application.

Dimitri Scarlato, who works for Inca-CGIL and who is of Italian descent, told Metro.co.uk: “I noticed something was wrong, because when I scanned the passport, it went right past the facial recognition section, what it does for the -12.

“I then checked his data again and the app imported his data as if he were a year old.

“The app has imported the passport with the wrong date, because the system only works with two digits.”

EU citizens who want the right to live and work in the UK must now register for Brexit for a fixed status (Photo: Getty)

Dimitri said he called the home office, which eventually took the identity data over the phone so that the application could continue.

However, Giovanni was not found in the system, even though he worked for five decades in the London fish and chips shop up to the age of 94.

Dimitri said it was a common problem that people who had come to the UK in the 1950s and 1960s were missing in official archives.

He said that those at retirement age are now in the Ministry of Work and Pension databases and that their previous tax data appears only “50% of the time.”

Giovanni was asked to provide proof of residence for five years and luckily he could use household bills in his name.

But Dimitri added that many older women may not have tax registration if they stay mothers at home and their husbands take over the finances.

Giovanni has been married to his 92-year-old wife Lucia for 75 years and they have raised four children, have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

They came to live in North London before the UK entered the common market in 1973, but have to sign up to stay after the Brexit.

The UK left the EU at 11 p.m. on 31 January (Photo: AFP)

Giovanni’s son Assuntino told LondraItalia that the Home Office had apologized to the family, but they are still waiting to see if Giovanni will be given a permanent status.

He added that it was a “humiliation” for the family to go through the process and it was especially unfair for older people.

Assuntino said that it was easy to prove who had been in the country before 1973 and that they should automatically get the right to stay.

The glitch is not the only problem that the Home Office had to solve, because early applicants complained that the phone app only worked on Android devices.

Around three million EU citizens have now applied for the right to remain in the UK after the transition period.

EU citizens must prove their identity, show that they live in the UK and make criminal convictions.

The settlement status is usually granted if an applicant has lived in the UK for five consecutive years.

If this is not the case, a person may be given a predetermined status but must have moved to the UK by the end of the transitional period.

Of the applications that were processed, 58% received the status “settled” and 41% received the status “pre-processed” and must re-apply after five years in the UK.

A home office spokesperson said: “When Mr. Palmiero’s case was brought forward, our dedicated EU settlement system team contacted him and those who supported him in his application.

“More than 2.7 million people now have the status and there is a wide range of support available online, personally or by telephone.”