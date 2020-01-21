Brexit: Boris Johnson suffers a triple defeat in Gentlemen when his peers vote against plans to allow lower courts to overturn EU law

Boris Johnson has suffered three consecutive defeats in the House of Lords in a matter of hours, with the latest plans on allowing British judges in lower courts to overturn the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union after Brexit.

It comes after concerns about the prime minister’s plan to tear Theresa May’s previous commitment to transfer all EU legislation to the book of domestic statues were issued, which meant that it could only be revoked by the Supreme Court or the Superior Court of Justice in Scotland.

Instead, Johnson added a new clause to the Withdrawal Bill after his decisive victory in the general elections, to allow ministers the power to direct the courts on the interpretation of EU law and allow the courts inferior the power to revoke the decisions of the ECJ.

However, the couple voted 241-205 on Monday night in favor of an amendment between parties to eliminate the powers of the bill, amid warnings that it is an interference in the independence of the judiciary.

Last week, members of the Committee of the Constitution of Lords, which includes Tory’s peers, said the government’s plan raised “substantial constitutional concerns” and said it was “not appropriate” for courts other than the Supreme Court or the High Court of Justice of Scotland have the power to deviate from EU law.

“Allowing lower courts to reinterpret EU jurisprudence runs the risk of causing significant legal uncertainty that would be detrimental to individuals and businesses,” they added.

“We cannot see the case of such broad and constitutionally significant powers for regulation, and we are not convinced by the justification offered by the government.”

A third coup came moments later, as the upper house also approved an amendment to allow cases to be referred to the Supreme Court to decide if they depart from EU jurisprudence.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson suffered his first parliamentary defeat since the general elections, as his peers voted for EU citizens to receive physical evidence of their right to remain in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

The approximately 3.6 million EU residents in the United Kingdom fear victimization without physical documents after Brexit, including immigration officials, as happened in the Windrush scandal.

But the Interior Ministry insists that its “digital only” approach will be safer, arguing that physical documents “can be lost, stolen, damaged and manipulated.”

On 10 he will prepare for further defeats in the Lords on Tuesday, while his teammates prepare to discuss the government’s decision to strip the support of the Retirement Bill for refugee children.

Ms. May had included safeguards in the legislation she presented to Parliament as prime minister, but they are remarkably absent from Johnson’s revised bill. However, given Johnson’s majority in the House of Commons, the results in the Lords could be revoked when the legislation is returned to parliamentarians later this week.

