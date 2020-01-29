Brewer-IF Luis Urias 6-8 weeks with broken hamat bone

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sport

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias, who the team won in a blockbuster deal this off-season, will miss the next six to eight weeks after surgery to repair a broken left hamate bone.

The news, first reported by Robert Murray, comes only a few days after Urias has traveled to the United States to be examined by the team for wrist pain. Urias was injured when he played the spring ball in Mexico. This means he will be out of the 2020 season.

The 22-year-old was one of the top candidates in the San Diego Padres farm system for the 2019 season. After battling with the majors last year, the Padres replaced him with outfield player Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee hoped Urias would come to spring training and act as the team’s shortstop for the coming season. Instead, Urias must now spend the next two months rehabilitating the injury. Even when he returned, he saw that his strength was limited in the first few months after wrist surgery.