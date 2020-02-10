Brett Favre pushes back against the idea that Tom Brady is going backwards

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

Much has been done about the possible decline in Tom Brady’s skills as the 42-year-old quarterback heads to a free agency next month.

Brady comes from a 2019 campaign in which he saw his least touchdown passes (24) since 2006.

He pitched for the 11th time in his career for the north of 4,000 meters, but it was not enough for New England to prevent an upset loss in the AFC Wildcard Playoffs.

With Brady possibly set to leave the Patriots in a free instance, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has come to the defense.

“His game is as good as it ever was,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I saw a quarterback still able to do what he normally does, but the cast around him was not in order.”

Favre has a good point. Without Rob Gronkowski in the mix, Brady would not have had the safety valve on its tight end. Rookie first round pick, broad receiver N’Keal Harry, caught a total of 12 passes. Simply put, Brady did not have the supporting cast.

There have been some rumors that the Pats are willing to offer Brady $ 30 plus million in free agency. He may not be looking for that kind of payout.

Instead, the six-time Super Bowl champion would like New England to add more skill position players when he signs with the team again. In this respect the point of Favre is very logical.