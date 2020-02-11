Bretman Rock Wet n Wild Collection: A first look at Jungle Rock

Scroll to view more pictures

As a bonafide drugstore beauty junkie and dupe hunter, I can honestly say that wet n wild is one of my favorite makeup brands–Drugstore or high end. So of course I’m absolutely thrilled with the brand’s first influencer collaboration with one of my favorite personalities on Instagram. Bretman Rock has partnered with the PETA-recognized Jungle Rock brand to launch a collection of loose highlights, “Bomb” mascara, a range of synthetic brushes, an eyeshadow palette and a moisturizing coconut spray sky and a seriously sweet make -up suitcase to tie everything together. I had the opportunity to chat with Rock during his photo shoot for Jungle Rock, to discuss desert islands, how he deals with internet hatred, and his inspiration for the collection.

(By the way, he also praised my bright orange lipstick and agreed that we would have been friends in elementary school. I’ve never felt so cool.)

With 14 million Instagram followers, including Lizzo and Ariana Grande, and nearly seven million subscribers on YouTube, Bretman’s career in dramatic beauty vloggers is remarkable–especially when you consider that the Filipino internet sensation is only 21 years old. He may have fallen in love with the transformative and confidence-boosting power of makeup first, but fashion was his second love and the reason he started creating YouTube content in 2015. “I started with YouTube when I was in eighth grade and I wanted to go into fashion at that time. I made lookbooks and tutorials for flower crowns, but I didn’t make up (yet). “

Unlike his beauty guru colleagues, Rock wasn’t interested in making money with the platform. He didn’t even know that this was an option, and while he continued to produce content as a hobby, he quickly caught a lot of attention. After a Rocks fan posted one of his early “How to Contour” tutorials again on Instagram, he saw his followers grow from 800,000 to 2.1 million in just one week. “That was when I was really introduced to the entire beauty industry. That was when I thought, Bitch! I am beautiful and I have to teach the world.”

I try not to read the comments, but even if I do, it’s like basic hate shit.

Brock’s multifaceted content, whether it’s pole dance videos or his “Mascara of the Da-a-a-a-y” series, stands out in a questionable oversaturated influencer market. In addition to his commitment (and uncanny talent) to adapting his aesthetics and keeping it fresh and having fun, five years of social awareness also taught him how to deal with hateful comments that unfortunately go hand in hand with the territory. “I try not to read the comments, but even if it is, it’s like basic hate shit and things I already know. Like” you’re so gay, I don’t like you “and it’s like, Duh … or like “you’re going to hell”, but then I’m okay, we’ll see you there, you know what I mean? We can also be roommates. “This unrestricted self-love and the expression of a disrespectful sense of humor are clearly reflected in the Jungle Rock collection.

Rock is nothing new for brand collabs–In the past, he had partnered with Morphe and ColourPop–But the Jungle Rock collection is probably its largest so far and he’s damn proud of it. “I have the feeling that they have also developed a new formula for my range, to be honest. And I’m not leaning on her old eyeshadow pigment, I have the feeling that my palette is the best formula that wet n wild has ever done. It is a bomb. “One of his other favorites from the collaboration is the Loose Highlighting Duo, a loose marker in duochrome, which is mixed with microfine pearl pigments for a filter-like soft focus highlight. When I asked Rock to share his five beautiful must-haves with him on a desert island, it was on the list.

“I would bring my highlighter, girl. Because if I’m lost and there are planes … that’s my smoke signal, do you know what I mean? My highlight is so good–If I tell you that I could use it as a smoke signal, I really could. “Another important item from his collection? The Bat Bitch Lift Mascara. “I would bring my mascara too, because when I die, I want my eyelashes to look like the focus of my skull. If I fall off, at least my eyelashes will smack.”

“We really focused on how colorful I am, everything is very colorful, and I feel that my overall mood and aesthetics at the moment are only very 80s and 90s. Like retro colors, but with more modern and hip strategies. I feel like I’m trying to combine editorial looks and colors with the aesthetics of a modern Instagram make-up. I have a feeling that (aesthetically) right now is like Euphoria’s make-up and exactly like F ** king Color. “Euphoria is the trend in which he is inspired by the series, bold and editorial make-up 2020.

“I chose the makeup artist for Euphoria and thank her for doing something like editorial and color. Now everyone feels able to wear editorial makeup at school and in public. “His eyeshadow palette is another standout item in the collection, with numerous Brock-inspired and jungle-style color names, including Flaminghoe, Pounce on ’em, Ape $ h! t, Deeper and Big Peacock Energy. “Most of the time I like blues and greens. I like male colors, but also add a feminine touch to them. “

As a long-time fan of wet n wild (the first product he owned was the Kohl Eyeliner), partnering with the brand was a breeze. “I live for wet n wild and everything the brand stands for. I think our brands are very similar. I don’t abide by the king’s rules. I speak of wet n wild as if it were a friend of mine, but it really is. “The collection will be officially released on Ulta.com on February 15 and wetnwildbeauty.com on February 18, and prices will range from $ 6 – $ 15.

