Brendan Lemieux returned to the New York Rangers roster on Sunday after missing just over three weeks with a broken hand. The Blueshirts missed his unique skill and Lemieux was immediately promoted to the front line of the team in his first return game.

In two consecutive games against the New York Islanders, Micheal Haley replaced Lemieux as winger. He only played 4:15 in the first game and 3:03 in the second. He provided the toughness the team needed with Lemieux and dropped the gloves with Ross Johnston in one game; however, he could not replace Lemieux in other aspects of the game.

Special teams

One of those areas where Haley struggles and where Lemieux excels is to kill penalties. Lemieux is fearless in the defensive zone and often sacrifices his body to block the shots, which is how he was injured in the first place. He has already blocked 39 shots in 36 games this season. Despite the injury, the only other striker on the team with more blocked shots is Brett Howden, with 41.

In addition to killing penalties, Lemieux became an important member of the second power play unit and did many of the same things that Chris Kreider did on the first power play unit. Although Lemieux has only scored a power play goal and one assist so far this season, he has helped the team score by repeatedly selecting opposing goalkeepers. Like Kreider, he has the strength to stay in front of the net while pushing back the opposing defenders.

Gravelly element

Lemieux is also very important to the Rangers because of its effectiveness in forward control. He skates well and can reach the puck quickly after the Blueshirts drop him. He also leads all attackers on the team with 90 hits, and his physique often forces opponents to make gifts.

While hockey has turned away from law enforcement and fighting, Lemieux remains a valuable player because he is much more than a badass. He has speed, strength and fearlessness in the trenches, both in defense and in the offensive zone.

His unique skills are particularly valuable to the Rangers. They no longer have attackers like Brandon Prust, Brandon Dubinsky or Ryan Callahan, who played intensely and physically at both ends of the ice. It is a young and qualified team which seeks to play with speed but which struggles on the defensive and is often outclassed by the opponents.

In the absence of Lemieux, Steven Fogarty often played in games when Haley was struck off the training. During these games, the Rangers missed Lemieux’s physique as well as the protection his endurance offered to his teammates.

In a match against the Nashville Predators in the 2017-18 season, Jimmy Vesey and Marc Staal were knocked out of the match with injuries due to dangerous knocks by Filip Forsberg and Alexei Emelin. Neither player was challenged by a Ranger. This will not happen as long as Lemieux is in the lineup.

Direction

Lemieux is still only 23 and can set an example for the other young players on the team. He plays hard every time he walks on the ice and is proud to play well defensively and contribute regularly to the team offensively. He has five goals and eight assists this season.

Brendan Lemieux, New York Rangers (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

After losing Sunday, Lemieux called the Blueshirts for not playing a full game and admitted they needed to be better. Despite criticizing the team after the game, he has repeatedly defended his teammates on the ice and has yet to back down from an opponent. In a young team without a captain, this is particularly important.

His fearless attitude and patience were exemplified in a fight with Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals in a game earlier in the season. Wilson was physical throughout and challenged the Rangers players several times. Lemieux took note but showed maturity while waiting for the Rangers led by three goals at the end of the third period to drop the gloves with Wilson. He stood firm in the fight, bringing his teammates and fans to their feet.

With his contract expiring after this season, the Rangers could sign Lemieux for a long-term extension. His value exceeds the number of points he has produced and he becomes a respected leader in the team. As the Blueshirts try to figure out which young players to hang on to and build, Lemieux certainly looks like an important part of the team’s future.