CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College men’s basketball team prevailed against Virginia Tech 61-56 at the Conte Forum on Saturday.

The Hokies fell to 14-6, 5-4.

BC made a four-game skid and improved to 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the ACC.

At half-time there was a tie between BC and 35 with 16:20 between 31 and 26.

With a tie of 37, Tech took the lead 6-0 and secured a lead of 43:37. Landers Nolley II scored the first two baskets of the run and Wabissa Bede had the other basket.

Tech led 46-40 to go with 8:20. Nolley and Bede had all the techs in the second half at that point.

BC reduced the lead by 7:06 to 46-44. But Nahiem Alleyne replied with a layup.

BC later cut the lead to 49-48 on a 3 hand from Jarius Hamilton with 5:47 left.

After a Nolley miss, Jarius Hamilton made two free throws for BC’s first lead in the second half at 50:49 and 4:17 minutes before the end.

After a Tyrece Radford layup, Jared Hamilton prevailed against BC and led 53-51.

After Bede missed the front end of an ond and one, Jared Hamilton hit a jumper.

Radford reduced the lead by 2:24 to 55-53. But Jarius Hamilton took the lead with 57-53.

After the tech sales, BC made one of two free throws.

After another tech turnover, BC made one of two free throws by 59:53.

Jalen Cone prevailed by 29.6 seconds and reduced the lead to 59-56. It was Tech’s first appearance in the second half.

BC’s Derryck Thornton missed two free throws and PJ Horne got the rebound. But Bede missed a sweater.

Jairus Hamilton made two free throws for a 61-56 lead with 12.5 seconds.

Landers Nolley II and Tyrece Radford did not start for tech. You missed the bus for Shootaround Saturday and came late to the arena.

Nolley and Radford went into the game at 14:35. At this point, Tech was leading 11-10.

After 10: 5, Tech took a 14: 0 lead and scored a 19: 10 lead with 11:12 in half. Tech led the rest of the half. It was a 6-0 run when Nolley and Radford came into play.

Tech led 31-26 at halftime.

Each team had eight sales in half. Tech entered the game with an average of 9.5 sales per game.

The Hokies shot 6 out of 12 points from the 3-point range in the first half to 4 out of 13 (30.8 percent) from BC.

Tech shot 44.4 percent from the field to 40.7 percent from BC in the first half of the year.

Tech outperformed BC 18-17 in the first half.

