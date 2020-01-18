Breaking News: Syracuse Beats Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost to Syracuse at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday and fell between 71 and 69.

Tech (13-5, 4-3 ACC) won three games.

Syracuse (11-7, 4-3) avenged last week’s loss to Tech.

Tech made 15 Treys. Nahiem Alleyne had five 3-pointers and 17 points. Jalen Cone had 14 points and Landers Nolley 13 points.

Buddy Boeheim had 26 points for Syracuse, who led the entire second half.

Tech decreased to 47-34 with 15:13 and took the lead with 17-6 to reduce the lead to 53-51 at 10:30.

After tech sales on a faulty nolley pass, Elijah Hughes scored a goal and extended the lead to 55-51.

Wabissa Bede hit a jumper to shorten the lead to 55-53.

But after another turnover from Nolley, Hughes scored a goal and extended the lead to 57-53.

After further Nolley sales, Buddy Boeheim achieved a 59:53 lead and a 6:58 lead.

After 66-58, Tech scored seven direct points to improve the lead to 66-65 with 1:52. Isaiah Wilkins scored to start the run, followed by a Nahiem Alleyne Trey and a P. J. Horne bucket.

Marek Dolezaj increased the lead to 68-65.

Alleyne reduced the lead to 68-67.

Hughes scored to extend the lead to 70-67 with 57 seconds to go.

Bede scored a goal and was fouled 40.3 seconds before the end to reduce the lead to 70-69. But he missed the free throw.

Tech had 10.3 seconds after a Hughes miss and Syracuse watch violation.

Tech had to walk the entire length of the course. Bede trickled up the course and called Timeout in front of the tech bank with a 7.4 second lead.

Nolley missed a deep shot from the top of the key three seconds before the end.

Dolezaj made one of two free throws to extend the lead.

Tech jumped to an 11-4 lead.

With a tie of 19 versus 10: 01 in the first half, Syracuse started with a 17: 1 run and built a 36:20 cushion with 4: 00 in the second half. Buddy Boeheim started the run with three straight 3-pointers.

Tech scored the last eight points of the second half and was 36:28 behind at halftime.

Boeheim scored 18 points and scored four 3 points in the first half.

Tech’s Jalen Cone, who made his first start, had 14 points and four 3-points in the first half.

Syracuse shot 46.9 percent from space to Tech 33.3 percent in the first half of the year.

Tech was 7 out of 19 out of a 3-point range (36.8 percent) in the first half to Syracuse 4 out of 13.

Syracuse beat Tech 22:15 in the first half.

