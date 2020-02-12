BREAKING: Jury advises on the murder trial in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – The jury began advising Tyler Dabney, the Lynchburger, who was charged with Ben 2nd degree murder for the death of Ben Friar in 2018, just before noon.

The trial started on Tuesday in front of the Lynchburg Circuit Court and continued on Wednesday morning.

Dabney’s defense lawyer argued with self-defense, saying Dabney tried several times to get Friar to leave his home before the confrontation escalated to a physical confrontation, a warning shot, and finally two shots at Friar. was fatal.

Several witnesses testified that Dabney had repeatedly tried to get Friar to leave his home.

Prosecutors at the Commonwealth law firm said the testimony did not match the medical examiner’s report. The witnesses said Dabney and Friar had been fighting face to face, but the coroner said the fatal shot had penetrated the Friar’s back.

This is an evolving story.