BREAKING: Houston Cougars QB D’Eriq King switches to Miami Hurricanes

A major roster reported minutes ago that the former Houston Cougars QB D’Eriq King had told Hurricanes coaches that he was transferring to the University of Miami after visiting Coral Gables!

King is a dynamic 5’11 ”-195lb athlete and has a wealth of gaming experience and excellence throughout his college career. King started his career in Houston as an “athlete”. He mainly played receiver, but also made snaps at QB. In his first 2 years, King had 58 catches for 492 yards and 3 TDs and also returned for the Cougars. His overtaking statistics were minimal as a newcomer, but increased in the second year when King was forced to act more on the position due to injury (and lack of effectiveness).

After almost 1,300 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT season in the second year of 2017, King EXPLODING When he was back in his HS position – QB – in 2018, he was busy all day. 2982 yards, which passed 63% of the completions with 36 TDs, 6 INTs and only 14 bags, along with 111 carry for 674 yards and 14 TDs, pushed King and the Cougars into the national spotlight. For his efforts and accomplishments in 2018, including the combined 50 TDs for which he was responsible this year, King was a semi-finalist for the Maxwell Award, which is awarded annually to the country’s most outstanding offensive player. Pretty good if you ask me.

Houston had the dream in 2019 to continue its upward trend as a program. However, the early defeats against Washington State and Tulane gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead after 4 games. And with the new RS rule, King (and several other Cougars players) decided to say goodbye to the team for the year and leave 2020 as their last college season. While King said he wanted to return to Houston in 2020, many people (including myself) saw his decision to go to RS as the end of his time in Houston. After King confirmed his wish to stay with the Cougars all season, he finally got clean and entered the transfer portal and started communicating with other programs.

As expected, King was in high demand across the country. A player with a total attack of almost 7,000 meters and 82 touchdowns (50 passes, 28 rushing, 3 receiving and 1 kick return if you count at home) who is already in his account is a player who should be able to step into a new situation and take on the leadership role in graduate transfer that has been seen several times in college football recently. After several visits and discussions with several schools, King today decided to come to Miami after canceling his planned visit to Maryland.

King wasted little time making his decision, and that’s a good thing. The last day for enrolling in courses at the University of Miami is THIS TUESDAYIn order to participate in the Spring Practice (and generally be part of the team he plans to lead onto the field in the fall), King now had to decide how much time it took to accept his application and complete the registration process to get one become a UM student before close of business on Tuesday afternoon.

This is great for the canes. Yes, there are currently talented QBs in the program – N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, Peyton Matocha and Tyler Van Dyke – but none has the elite level of performance in college that King has (multiple positions, no less) ,

King brings the ingenuity and ability to run to a Miami crime that has been lacking in performance for many years. We can talk about a “QB fight” between the 6 (currently) players in the QB room, but let’s be serious: Rhett Lashlee has got one of the best CFB QBs in the past few years to fight his offense. King didn’t come here to sit: he came here to play and (hopefully) get Miami back to winning 10 or more games.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZUS9f6ut30 (/ embed)

We’ll learn a lot more about this step in the next few days. But you should celebrate right now, because that’s one ENORMOUSLY In addition to the roster in a position of great need.