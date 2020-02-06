BREAKING: “Gold from operations against Galamsey has disappeared”

A report from MyNewsGh.com claims that a huge load of gold and gold ores that have been confiscated by illegal miners have disappeared.

The report found that it had “disappeared” under the watchful eye of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of the Environment, Science and Technology and Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asoma Kyeremeh.

This bold statement was made by a pronounced MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In his view, the Ghanaians’ attention is how they are made to ask questions about the missing dredgers, rather than asking about the gold and gold ores.

However, he urged the president to find the missing gold before it becomes a scandal.

“President Akufo-Addo has to call her to find out where the missing gold is. President Akufo-Addo, ask her where it is. Call them and ask them before we get it out. I will play a recording for you. It’s ugly! The gold they collected. The Stop Galamsey soldiers took gold. It’s not just machines. Kennedy Agyapong said recently in a television report.

Source: www.ghgossip.com