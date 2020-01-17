Some exciting news for the FIFA community has just arrived – EA has finally reintroduced the headliners to the FIFA 20 Ultimate team!

Headliners first appeared in FIFA 19 as a special series of FUT cards aimed at players who were in good shape this season.

This campaign works similarly to “Ones to Watch” cards, except that with “headliners” the player’s rating always remains one point higher than his last in-form card.

Headliner team 1

Neymar (OVR 92 – Headliner 94)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliner 93)

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – Headliner 93)

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 – Headliner 90)

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – Headliner 88)

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – Headliner 88)

Alex Telles (OVR 84 – Headliner 87)

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 – Headliner 87)

Saul (OVR 85 – Headliner 87)

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – Headliner 87)

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 84 – Headliner 87)

Jamie Vardy (OVR 84 – Headliner 86)

Nelson Semedo (OVR 82 – Headliner 86)

Morgan Sanson (OVR 80 – Headliner 84)

