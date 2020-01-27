Deepika Padukone and famous actor Rishi Kapoor are the best examples of thorough professionals. In what comes as the best news for Deepika Padukone fans, the actress took on her social media work to announce her next project with Rishi Kapoor.

Duo collaborates on the Hindu draw at INTERNAME with lead characters Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, played by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the Hollywood movie 2015.

INTERN, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success and reached $ 195 million worldwide. INTERN was written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers, who is known for popular films such as Father of the Bride, Parental Trap, What Women Want, It’s Complicated, Vacation and Something Must Give.

Breaking! Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor come together for an Indian adaptation of a “trainee”; Deety inside

Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will produce under their banners – AZURE Entertainment and Ka Productions. Customization will be ready for release 2021.

Rishi Kapoor says: “INTERN is a very relevant film for today’s Indian workplace and presents beautiful human relationships. I am very happy to work with Deepika and be part of this warming story. It’s great that Warner Bros. and AZURE officially produce this film in India. “

Internationally recognized actor and recent winner of the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 Deepika Padukone adds: “INTERN is an intimate film based on relationships; a story I think is very timely for the current social and cultural environment. I was looking for a light, fresh comedy-drama and this story fits smoothly. I can’t wait to start this journey. “

Sunir Kheterpal, producer for AZURE Entertainment, says: “We are grateful to Warner Bros and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with the first adaptation of INTERN outside the US. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika we have the perfect package of talents to customize this cute movie

