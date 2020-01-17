BREAKING - Celine Dion's TV star mother 'Maman Dion' dies in the midst of her family

Celine Dion’s TV star mother Therese Dion has died.

The Canadian television personality reportedly died in her home late Thursday at the age of 92 while in the company of her close family.

It is said that she has had illnesses such as memory loss, vision loss and hearing loss in recent months.

Therese was a star of her own as she hosted a cooking show for the Canadian-French broadcaster TVA.

She was also affectionately called and known as Maman Dion.

Maman Dion was the mother of 14 children, including the singer Celine.

Celine has not yet broken her silence to pay tribute to her late mother on her public social media.

Therese’s death comes two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of Celine’s husband Rene Angelil.

My Heart Will Go On is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Miami.

It is not known whether she will continue the performances.

She made an appearance for her Courage World Tour.

