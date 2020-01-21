Breakdown of Expenditures for Chiefs Fans Going to the Super Bowl | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After 50 years, the chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl! It’s a reality where many people grab their credit cards to have fun on a trip to Miami!

For conservative reasons, you’re looking for at least $ 1,500 for flight, hotel, and car, but that doesn’t include your Super Bowl tickets.

Kim Cook heads Love To Travel at South Overland Park and she says that people are calling to come to Miami and that she has experience looking up this information because she also goes and says prices are going up.

“I noticed this morning. I checked this morning and then checked before you got here and the price went up a bit, ”said Cook.

According to Cook, airlines are adding additional flights to offer fans additional options. American added six flights from Kansas City to Miami, Delta and United two. Southwest added five and Spirit added one. Bundling a package can save you money, but it’s still quite expensive.

“For a flight hotel and rental car package, you can expect to pay $ 1,800 to $ 2,500 per person,” Cook said.

To save a little money, Cook says you can fly to Orlando or Tampa and go to Miami, and she says you could save a lot of money if you were flexible.

“If you have the flexibility to travel Thursday instead of Friday or return Tuesday instead of Monday, you’ll save a lot on your flights,” said Cook.

But what about your game ticket? Location Experiences offers flights, nights, and a Super Bowl ticket for around $ 7,000 for one or two thousand dollars.

To help some of the most loyal fans, the Chiefs automatically insert season ticket holders into a lottery draw. The lucky winners get a chance to buy Super Bowl tickets at face value. But some of these season ticket holders aren’t as happy on Monday night.

KCTV5 News spoke to a handful of subscribers on Monday and they said they knew it at 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, about an hour after the game ended, there was no way to buy Super Bowl tickets at face value.

When an email came in on Sunday evening telling season ticket holders that like everyone else, they would be spending a lot of money on Super Bowl tickets, some didn’t.

KCTV5 News had a one-on-one conversation and has been spending thousands and thousands of dollars since 1992 to support its favorite team over the years. He says getting this email when he came in from the game through the door was a slap in the face.

The fact is, the chiefs are only given a certain number of tickets. A spokesman would not say how many he would get, only that he would be allocated by the NFL. However, previous reports on the subject showed that the AFC and NFC championships received 17.5 percent of the tickets. 5% go to the host team, almost 35% are distributed among the other teams and the rest are controlled by the NFL and sold to sponsors and partners.

How many tickets are there? In this case, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami can accommodate just over 64,000 spectators, which means 17% would be about 11,000 tickets.

Season ticket holders KCTV5 News said that even though they were disappointed that they weren’t lucky with this lottery, they are likely to still go to Miami because whatever happens, the chiefs go to the Super Bowl and everyone wants to be there!

