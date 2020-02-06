Break: Warriors trade D’Angelo Russell for Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 4: D’Angelo Russell # 0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on December 4, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to exchange D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The warriors will also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves, along with a 2021 protected first round lead and a 2022 second round lead.

The Timberwoves continued to push for Russell (whom they had wanted as a freelance agency since the summer) and finally got the Point Guard they had imagined as a couple with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Russell and Towns are very close friends off the pitch, so it should be fun to see them play together.

It may be too late for the Timberwolves to push for the playoffs as they’re 10.5 games away from the last place in the Western Conference, but they have their two young stars for the future.

Russell will be on his third team (Nets, Warriors and now Timberwolves) within a year, while Wiggins will have the opportunity to restart in Golden State.