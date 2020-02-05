RRR: The creators of RRR have finally announced the release date of the star-filled masterpiece of SS Rajamouli. RRR will be launched on January 8, 2021.

BREAK! The ‘RRR’ of SS Rajamouli with Ram Charan & Jr.NTR will launch on this date

– RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Directed by the director of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner and will be released in 10 languages.

RRR stars a star cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film also features international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

The film is based on the life of freedom fighters and is also the first SS Rajamouli film inspired by real events.

