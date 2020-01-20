BREAK: Supreme Court confirms election of Ganduje and dismisses appeal of Yusuf

The Supreme Court confirmed on Monday the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and a member of the ruling Congress, All Progressives, APC.

It was after rejecting the appeal and the cross-appeal brought by Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf, candidate for the trusteeship of the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP

Recall that the Court of Appeal confirmed the election of the governor of the state of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In rendering the judgment, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta stated that the reasons for the two appeals brought by the appellant had been dismissed for want of merit.

He added that the grounds for the appeals were legal, unproven and could not accommodate all violations of the electoral process.

DAILY POST recalls that the appellant lost his trial before the court and the court of appeal.

He argued that the winner of the Guber poll had not won the majority of the total votes cast in the March 9, 2019 elections, other than other alleged electoral offenses.