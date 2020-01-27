TMZ reports this Kobe Bryant He died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (January 26).

The Lakers legend, 41, was reportedly traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed and a fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, according to TMZ, but no one survived. However, five people are confirmed dead Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not among them.

According to TMZ, the cause of the crash is currently being investigated. It was known that he often used his helicopter to travel.

According to TMZ, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “GiGi” Maria Onore was on board during the crash and died.

Last night, LeBron outperformed James Kobe in career points. In his last tweet, Bryant congratulated him. “Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. Respect my brother # 33644 very much, ”he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant’s family and friends in this tragic time.