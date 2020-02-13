BREAK: Hurricanes start SS Freddy Zamora for the season

Miami Hurricanes star shortstop Freddy Zamora will miss the 2020 season due to an ACL injury. The injury appears to have occurred in practice, although information is limited at the time. Zamora was on the verge of being a key player for the Hurricanes this season, and his loss will not be easy to overcome for Miami.

Freddy Zamora suffered a knee injury ending the season in training trials earlier this week and will be missed throughout the 2020 season.

We wish Freddy good luck in his recovery. pic.twitter.com/DWSSL1mm5W

– Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 13, 2020

Zamora is an extremely talented player. Expectations were high for him this season. Many expected Zamora to play well this year and become a high MLB draft pick in June. After this injury, these plans will need to be delayed for a year until Zamora recovers.

The Hurricanes will most likely turn to sophomore Anthony Vilar to fill the shortstop gap. A multitude of options would then be available for the Hurricanes to fill their place at second goal. Transfer Josh Lauck will most likely evolve in the starting lineup, he started in the alumni game last week and has good defensive skills on the field. Tyler Paige and Luis Tuero would also be two other options to fill the gap in the starting lineup.

Zamora’s offensive production will not be easy to replace. He’s a mid-range bat who had the skills and the talent to be an All-American this season. Zamora’s leadership on the field has also been crucial, and Anthony Vilar will have great shoes to fulfill this role in defense.

Zamora, a real junior, should be able to redshirt this season to keep her eligibility. Assuming he adopts this course of action, Zamora could play the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Miami assuming that he would not have left for the MLB draft after next season.

The Hurricanes start their season Friday, February 14 at Mark Light Field against Rutgers. The first throw of the match is scheduled for 7 p.m.