BREAK! FINAL release date of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan fans can have a sigh of relief

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, has been one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. The film that has been in conversations for a long time has been postponed many times.

Because the film has a high level of visual effects and has a lot of post-production work, director Ayan did not want to make and release the film in a jiffy and, therefore, changed its release date several times. However, it now seems that the final release date has been decided.

The creators of Brahmastra announced today that the next big event will hit theaters on December 4, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The official Twitter user of Dharma productions shared a candid image of Ranbir, Alia, Ayan and Big B announcing the release date. In the image, we can clearly see how much pressure this launch date announcement has exerted on Ayan. By the way he has kept his hand on his head and Alia is laughing at him, we can feel his pain completely. Hahaha

Reportedly, the film is based on the search for an ancient weapon called Brahmastra that has been dismantled and is currently stored in the land of the gods in various parts of India.

Brahmastra is the first part of a science fiction trilogy. The first part of the trilogy revolves around the discovery of Shiva’s fire within him and how that eventually leads him to the weapon called Brahmastra. The movie will be released in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt talked about the constant delay of the state of Brahmastra and said: “It’s a very different kind of movie and good things take time.”

