MITCHELL COUNTY, NC (WLOS) – Avery County man was arrested and charged after authorities said he hit a high school basketball referee after a Tuesday night game in the county from Mitchell.

Jerry Dale Jones, 47, of Newland, is charged with assaulting a sports official, disorderly conduct and resistance to a public officer.

According to arrest warrants, Tuesday January 21, 2020, after a basketball game at Mitchell High School, Jones approached the victim, pointing his finger at the victim’s face and declaring “it is a bull! @ # F @ # $ ing call! Jones then punched the victim in the face.

When a sheriff’s assistant attempted to stop the fight, Jones refused to listen to the verbal orders and continued to rush towards the victim.

Officials said cases like these were causing a shortage of arbitrators at the WNC.

“I think we have evolved in society at large towards this reactionary mode, and in athletics we see it in all sports,” said Phillip Allen, regional sports officials’ supervisor for western North Carolina .

Allen told News 13 that the referees were criticized by everyone.

“The fans especially. Fans and parents. Some coaches, but especially bleachers, “he added. “You develop how much you will get.”

It got to a point where Allen said they were losing officials.

“We may have 10 to 15 officials who will register for us in a given sport each season,” added Allen.

But, he said, on average, only three to four of them will return the following year.

“If we do an exit interview, it’s because they can’t accept this abuse,” said Allen.

Something Allen said they shouldn’t have to deal with.

“Winning and losing is not what it is, but it has become very difficult to communicate to people,” he said.

Jones was arrested and detained on $ 5,000 bond. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and is not permitted on the property of Mitchell High School. His next hearing date is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker responded to Tuesday’s incident in a statement:

“We are aware of an incident involving a fan from Avery County who allegedly assaulted one of our basketball officials. NCHSAA staff have spoken with school administrators from both schools and believe this situation is being resolved appropriately. Since we understand that the match official has chosen to file a complaint against the individual, the NCHSAA will not comment further. “

