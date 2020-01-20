Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sport

The Atlanta Braves have added several veteran competitions for their starting rotation in Spring Training. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Atlanta has signed the former Cy Young winner and six-time all-star Felix Hernandez.

The deal is valued at $ 1 million and includes an invitation to spring training.

King Felix Hernandez signs NRI contract with Braves.

$ 1,000,000. Will try the 5th starter

The 33-year-old Hernandez is a shell of his former self. AL Cy Young’s 2010 winner set a record 1: 8 last season for the Seattle Mariners with a time jump of 6.40 and a whip of 1.54 in 15 starts.

It will be strange to see Hernandez in a different uniform than the Mariners.

Hernandez has set a record of 169 to 136 with 3.42 ERA and 2,524 strikes over the course of his career, which will ultimately culminate in a trip to Cooperstown.