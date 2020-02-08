Braves’ Big Three take the hill

Hall-of-Famer pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz will be featured in Legends in MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty and Franchise.

Hall-of-famer pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz have been revealed as new legends coming to MLB The Show 20. The trio of starting pitchers is often called the “Big Three” for the absolutely dominant run they went on for the 1993-2002 Atlanta Braves.

Sony San Diego Studio has revealed new features and gameplay additions for MLB The Show 20 and regularly revealed new Legends that are playable in the game’s Diamond Dynasty mode (and with certain settings in Franchise). The Big Three are the newest to join the club, and it is well deserved.

During their time in Atlanta, Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz combined six National Cy Young Awards in the 1990s and helped the Braves to a victory in the 1995 World Series. Given the talent on the hill, it can actually be considered disappointing that they did not receive more rings while they were together, but there is no doubt that they are among the best pitching trios of all time.

Greg Maddux is my personal favorite of the three, simply because he also played for the Chicago Cubs (my favorite team). He started his career in 1986 for the Chicago Cubs before joining the Braves in 1993. He recorded a record of 20-10 with an ERA of 2.36 in his first season with the team and won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award. He would win the Cy Young Award for the strike shortened 1994 season (16-6, 1.56 ERA) and the 1995 season (19-2, 1.63 ERA).

In season 23 in the MLB, Maddux set a career 355-277 record with an ERA of 3.16. He was known for his sharp command and precise control over his pitches, including a sinker, cut fastball, slider and circle change.

Tom Glavine debuted in 1987 and quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in the competition. Glavine achieved a NL-leading 20 wins in 1991 and won his first Cy Young Award. He was the World Series MVP for the Braves in 1995 after placing a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA. Glavine captured his second Cy Young in the 1998 season.

In his career, Glavine set a record of 305-203 with an ERA of 3.54. He is also considered one of the best pitchers and won four Silver Sluggers in his career.

Although John Smoltz might have been overshadowed by the other two in terms of attention, he was equally talented. Smoltz spent 21 years in the Majors and 20 of them were with the Braves.

He was a starting pitcher for the Braves until the 2001 season when he returned from Tommy John Surgery. He switched to the closing pitcher of the team and filled the void left by John Rocker. Smoltz was as effective as a valve.

In his career, he placed 213 wins and 154 rescues with an ERA of 3.33. He is an eight-fold All-Star and is the only player in history with 200 wins and 150 saves.

Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz are just the three newest Legend players revealed for MLB The Show 20. They join Garry Sheffield, John Franco, Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz and Shane Victorino as other new Legends.