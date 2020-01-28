Brandon Robinson struggled to help the UNC overthrow the NC state

If you missed the game for any reason, you can look at a box rating and wonder why Brandon Robinson nodded the player of the game.

That’s probably fair, considering that Garrison Brooks literally scored a third of the UNC points and, thanks to his rebound, also scored a double. However, when watching the game, it is very difficult not to give Robinson all the props in the world.

The senior may have just finished with two points with 11 points in a 2-5 shootout, but that only tells part of the story. Robinson returned to the locker room with injuries on two occasions and was probably sent to the X-ray room after the game to find out everything that happened in the game under review. None of this takes into account that he missed the time last week due to the aftermath of a car accident. But somehow Robinson got through all of this and got back into the game when UNC defeated NC State 75-65.

His biggest contribution probably came towards the end of the game. While the tar heels tried to displace the game, the UNC players kept missing the front end of one and one. On the other hand, State didn’t really do much to capitalize on it, but it would be hard for you to find a Carolina fan who has no recalls of the Clemson game. The Tar Heels then started to get the ball in the hands of Robinson, who scored the team’s last four points on the free throw line to finally end the game. Overall, he went 7-7 off the line perfectly.

As already mentioned, Brooks would also be an acceptable winner with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Also worth mentioning is Andrew Platek, who has probably played his best game of the season.

The heart and effort the Tar Heels have shown in the last three games has never been as obvious as what Robinson did: hurt but not yet given up.

Brandon Robinson takes the long, slow path from the X-ray room back to the locker room. “After rolling my ankle, I felt terrible. But it comes with the game. I kept thinking that if Kobe was injured, would he be out of the game? “Https://t.co/mVVnTkXTqh

– Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 28, 2020