December 30, 2019. It was the last time the North Carolina Tar Heels won a college basketball victory against Yale 70-67. Since then, the heels have been hit so hard by the first round of their ACC schedule that we no longer recognize this team. I am not sure if I still recognized this program at all. Today all of this changed when they defeated a Miami hurricane without Chris Lykes to break their streak of bad luck in five games.

It was clear from the start that Miami had a little more injury problems than Carolina, but in that sense, too, the heels looked like a team on a mission. The Canes’ 2: 3 zone was abused by many good passes and the heels achieved the looks they needed as soon as they hit the ball. The biggest benefactor in the first half and throughout the game was Brandon Robinson, who shot 60% out of the field and scored 15 points, three of which came from the depths. Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks did a lot of damage and scored a total of 17 points. Things quickly got out of hand and by the time halftime came, the UNC had risen between 51 and 27.

When both teams came back on the field in the second half, it was expected that Miami would make an adjustment. Any adjustment. Unfortunately, UNC continued to get everything and everything they wanted, and Brandon Robinson continued to play like a maniac. We all knew that 3-Rob was a special entity that we were not all worth, but it was unreal to see how he did 6 of his 10 three-points. His six brands were a career high for him, and it was special to score eleven out of his 16 field goals. It is really amazing how much he did when the heels needed him the most, and it will be a performance that will not be easily forgotten.

Even more amazing, however, is how well pretty much everyone looked. Armando Bacot maintained his high level and ended the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists, knocking on the door of a triple double. Garrison Brooks ended with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Heck, even Justin Pierce ended with 9 points after leaving the field 4-8. As a team, UNC shot 58% of the field and made 43% of their three-point attempts. Needless to say, we have come a long way from playing Georgia Tech.

While this dominant UNC effort is meant to make everyone feel much more comfortable, it’s also important to remember that Miami was without its star player in Chris Lykes. Yes, the heels were missing Cole Anthony, but the hurricanes had clearly not learned how to work without their starting point keeper, which is a fight Carolina knows all too well. Still, this victory was huge and could be exactly what this team needs to change things.

Next up is the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh. This will be a difficult task as they will compete against a team that wants nothing more than to kick the tar heels while they are down. It is good to see that the heels are off the mat. Now let’s see if they can stand up and get State out of the way.