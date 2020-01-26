Brandon Robinson had a career day when the UNC dominated Miami

Throughout the losing streak, the theme remained that many of the games would have had a different outcome if only one thing had been different. UNC would probably have won against Virginia Tech if Brandon Robinson had played.

Robinson and Garrison Brooks have generally surrendered to Tar Heels’ top scorer and / or top performance in recent weeks. In recent weeks, however, he has missed some time due to the effects of a car accident that hit him with a drunk driver. It was an unfortunate event in a season that was full of them.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels and especially Robinson showed one of the most exciting performances you’ll see in the UNC’s win against Miami between 94 and 71. The senior achieved a career level of 29 points and went 11: 16, 6: 10 out of three. He also added four assists and three rebounds when the tar heels drove over the hurricanes.

Fifteen of his points came in the first half when Carolina played the best 20 minutes of the season and went into the break of 24. Then he came out and scored 12 of the first 14 points of the Tar Heels in the second half when the lead hovered 30 points. It stayed on most of the game before Miami cut it down in garbage.

The other super impressive Tar Heel performance came from Armando Bacot. The newcomer ended the 8:11 shooting with 19 points and got 12 rebounds. The most incredible thing is that he ended up with a team with seven assists. It was extremely effective in overtaking the zone the hurricanes were playing.

Of course, it should be noted that the reason why the Hurricanes Zone played was because there were only six fellows. Miami Point Guard and top scorer Chris Lykes were among the missing. As a UNC fan base, we won’t regret hitting an injury-related team here considering what has happened to the tar heels recently and which players are still missing. It should still be seen as a factor in the game’s one-sidedness.

However, the win had to feel particularly good for Brandon Robinson and the Tar Heels.