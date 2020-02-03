Brandon Johns gets rave reviews after breakout performance

After a disappointing start to the new year, with only two wins in January, Michigan basketball began in February with a 69-63 win over Rutgers in Madison Square Garden.

Thought the conversation was about the suspension of Zavier Simpson – although he was on Saturday – and the absence of Isaiah Livers due to a groin injury, fortunately for the Wolverines, the story about who sat on the field Saturday. That was Brandon Johns Jr.

The second foreman scored a career high of 20 points. The show followed its 16-point competition last week.

John’s impression is important because with the uncertainty surrounding Livers’ injury and the constant need for depth in the college ball, two birds are cared for the Wolverines.

According to coaches and teammates, John’s performance was not just a day. It was building hard work and preparation prior to the game.

“Brandon plays great for us all year round,” Juwan Howard told the Detroit Free Press after Saturday’s game. “Many of the things he did for his team to help us win are things that don’t really appear in the box score.”

“He has worked hard every day in practice, he gives everything, he is locked up,” security guard Zavier Simpson told the Freep. “Before the game, he sits down with coach Howard and watch a movie. It’s the little things like that that I feel playing.

“I felt that his hard work is certainly bearing fruit. He has been in the gym lately, asking questions and exercising, asking the players questions, things he can improve. And at the end of the day, such small things are just right. . “

Amid uncertainty with staying consistent with shooting and with injuries, Johns adds some much needed stability and depth to the Wolverines roster.

With the Super Bowl closed last night, all eyes are now on the 2020 NFL Draft. Soccer in Michigan should have a few representatives, and one recently made a Top-10 positional list on Profootballfocus,

Outgoing junior and former Wolverine center Cesar Ruiz was ranked ninth by PFF’s division of the interior lineman. Ruiz, a 6-foot-4-inch, 320-pound center, is ranked as the No. 94 design prospect, per PFF. This is what the site had to say about the center:

9. CESAR RUIZ, MICHIGAN

Draft Board Rank: 94th

The only true junior on this list, Ruiz said early because he has already shown all the physical tools needed to succeed in the middle of the NFL. He’s so graceful for a 6-foot-4, 320-pound center that you often forget how big he really is when looking at his tape. However, he is still not really a powerful player, as indicated by his 64.9 run-blocking grade last year, but at the age of only 20 he was still able to develop a lot physically.

It is worth noting that Michigan has not mentioned another player this year in one of the top 10 failures of PFF. They have profiled the quarterbacks of the class, back-ups, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive tackles

There is good news in the field of recruitment and selection, because the Wolverines are still at the forefront in Donovan Edwards, a Top-100 that goes back to the 2021 class.

In conversation with Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider, Edwards said he was impressed by his most recent trip to Ann Arbor, a visit that included several other 2021 commits.

“We feel we can just build a powerhouse,” Edwards Webb said. “J.J. (McCarthy), Gio (El-Hadi), and the other guys who are committed to Michigan … and that’s home to me, so it’s kind of like, dang, you’re building something special here. “

A video of men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard from Michigan who took a shot behind the back of half the field made his way across the internet on Saturday and said “yes” to anyone who might have asked if he had another game.

Even better is the cheering after the shot between Howard and his players. Regardless of what is currently happening on the field for the team, they know for sure how to have fun.