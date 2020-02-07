Brandon Ingram was excluded after an ankle sprain

Derick E. Hingle-VS TODAY Sport

New Orleans pelicans ahead Brandon Ingram does not return to Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls after a right ankle sprain.

Brandon Ingram (sprain judge only) will not return to Chicago tonight.

– Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) 7 February 2020

The All-Star attacker was injured during the third quarter and gestured quickly to the bank for a replacement. The pelicans were forced to time out to remove Ingram from the game. While the team tried to re-attach his ankle and put it back in, the pain kept Ingram from staying in the game.

Ingram played in 47 of the 52 games of the team this season, but injuries have harassed him in recent years. The pelicans have fought injuries against several important players this season, but have finally started to get healthy with the All-Star Break approaching. If Ingram misses every moment, Josh Hart and E’Twaun Moore see more minutes.

The pelicans are free on Friday before they play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Given the team’s schedule, New Orleans can let him rest for the upcoming game and give him four days of rest before returning on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.