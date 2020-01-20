Brandi Glanville says that life is being ruined at RHOBH Reunion

Brandi Glanville prepares for war like this season “Real housewives from Beverly Hills” reunion inches closer.

After a serious drama with cast member Denise Richards – with whom she may or may not have had an affair – Brandi tweeted about the upcoming one Andy Cohen sit down on Sunday evening and let her fans know that “EVERYONE” will be in the cast, despite reports that Richards has left the show.

“Just so we are all aware that no one has left the show & EVERYONE going to the reunion & I mean everyone,” the reality star told her followers, beating Denise running away from the series.

“Apparently my life is about to be ruined,” Brandi added. “Must be fun. Someone has invoked a lesbian backup 💋”

The gossip train started earlier this month, then Daily mail reported that the two had seen each other from the beginning of 2019 until the middle of the year. The report claimed that Denise Brandi said that she and husband Aaron Phypers had an “open marriage,” but apparently that was not the case and Aaron was “hurt” by the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted with the ‘affair’ during a cast trip in Rome, she ‘actually’ ran away from ‘the show. Richards’ representative said the report was false.

However, Richards has been MIA of group events with her costars and Lisa Rinna she even shouted because she missed filming an event Dorit Kemsley’s back home in December.

On the day the Daily Mail bomb report fell, Glanville tweeted this:

If you want to respond but are not “allowed” to … pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx

– Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

While Denise was silent, Brandi continued to tweet about the situation. “Their is a huge difference between dealing with someone a few times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she wrote last week.

She later said she would be willing to do a lie detector test to prove that she is telling the truth.

“I don’t lie about ANYTHING I said about housewives and I am willing to do a lie detector test,” Brandi said. “Let’s be clear that I was NOT EVEN the aggressor !!!!”

Richards is still MIA of group activities and was nowhere to be seen as Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and newcomer Sutton Stracke ventured to New York City last week to see Erika Jayne’s Broadway debut in “Chicago.”