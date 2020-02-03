Brand date: Single Man hires Billboard for Rs 40,000 in Manchester to find love

No dates found? Problems with maintaining a relationship? You can choose to advertise your charms for a change on a billboard. This is what a man from Sheffield did in an attempt to find ‘the one’.

Mark Rofe paid £ 425 (Rs 40,000) for a huge billboard in central Manchester, UK, to promote himself as an eligible single.

The 30-year-old has also created a website called “Dating Mark”, where his personal details are entered and the option for anyone to request a date.

According to his website, 1,004 have already registered. The slogan of the site is: “One man, one billboard, one mission”.

In the “Facts and Statistics” section of his site, except for his height and shoe size, he indicates that he has 2 friends and has kissed more than 3 girls.

Disappointed with the experience on dating sites such as Tinder, Rofe went to tailor his personal dating site.

The new idea has delivered an enormous reception. Rofe, who works in marketing, told BBC that he was surprised at the number of people who came in contact and intended to reply to everyone.

He added that some people might think he was angry because he had paid £ 425 for such an act, but if he eventually found love, it would turn out to be “reasonably cheap.”

He also went to Twitter to post a video of him posing for his billboard version.

I’m on the billboard. I’m sorry I don’t get my haircut first. pic.twitter.com/kh35aL6m3x

– Mark Rofe (@iamrofe) 1 February 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.