Boas a todos nesta grande casa que eo wrestling PT!

You can send the message to a friend if you want to send a message to a friend. 205 Live and in another situation where this is the case. E, mais recentemente, foi da minha autoria um artigo and que pedi o do Survivor Series, por o seu conceito, histórico e tradicional, de importância e interest, há muito se ter perdido. A number of June articles have been written for Brain Buster. Venho, através dele, pedir o fim do 205 Live.

E porque? Do you have a question about your program and your future? A Verdade and Infelizment that you will receive in 2018 when you run a Conquistar.

Em meados de 2019 mostrava-me bastante optimista. Definitive, not anterior, with a presentation by Drave Maverick as General Manager and with control over Triple H, with a check on the speed and number of fights. O booking era, a booking, deposit and rating scheme that includes the card with the qualified trademark wrestling, principals and credibility for the Lutadors.

This is an idea you have come across recently and 205 recent live broadcasts as well as local information on traditions that do not require wrestling or any other type of urgency The Emoção dos Combates Que Pagariam Para Ver. Mas o certo é que esse nunca foi plano.

Actual evaluation 205 Live, altura, estar cada vez mais dependente de lutadores de outras brands, como do NXT and NXT UK, mais do que isso, ia-se transformando numa plataforma de resguardo para os lutadores do low-card, que apesar da qualidade conhecida e documentada, por alguma razão probl haviam vingado no main-roster da WWE. You can also select the program as an external brand, as a reference or as a reference to a file with an overall description program. Corn uma vez, em nada se equacionou esta possibilidade. Alias, Lio Rush, Oney Lorcan, Angel Garza and Tyler Breeze recently visited Scott.

You can have problems with the brand, the brand or the manufacturer or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer remove the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods or the manufacturer of the goods aí.

Meanwhile, GM Drave Maverick was introduced around the clock for the story of R-Truth. Sim, é verdade que tal feud trouxe momentos hilariantes for RAW e SmackDown, mas deixou a credibilidade do 205 Live afectada. O seu GM deixou de aparecer regularmente nos programas semanais and Tomar Decisions e, mais do que isso, os lutadores sob seu comando foram cada vez se perdendo. Não era nada bonito Maverick hasn’t made a main list and is no longer than 205 years old. Live and control a moral and Lutheran brand (e ainda controla…).

Penso eu, para tentar aproveitar tal ponto fraco, Maverick iniciou uma rivalidade com Mike Kanellis. Ora bem, uma rivalidade em que o heel que no primeiros tempos tinha tido algumas vitórias na divisão entrando numa feud com o patrão que foi semper referenciado como um erkut lutador (Embora toda a gente sabendo que o era), então seria para o eleva- lo, certo? ERRADO, Numa Decision Incrivelmente Desapontante, Maverick Venceu Mike, E de Forma Totalmente Limpa.

The consequences for the credibility of the program are? Imensas e dificilmente superáveis. In the end, Mike is provided with an album that behaves like a loner or a person who backs up or makes another move. Mike Kanellis is a man who has the most to do with his cruiser weights.

A 24/7 Maverick title is displayed, and 205 live titles are displayed, and a message from Jack Gallahgher is sent to indicate the end of the contest. Aliás, o último desenvolvimento desta história deu-se vai para dois meses, por isso ou impossível que qualquer fã distraído nem se lembre disso.

If you want to book an appointment for a finale with 205 live performances, you must enter the time of the stamp. Esse Draft Foi Muito Parecido Com O Que O Draft De 2008 Fez Com A ECW. Nomes que eram sinónimo do 205 Live saíram e em abundância, sendo que em muitos casos, tal mudança disch se justificava de qualquer maneira. Esta brand foi obrigada a reconstruir-se praticamente do zero. Akira Tozowa, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Lucha House Party, led by a department that does not have a main focus. Corn, alguns probl a semanas (até meses) no RAW or SmackDown.

Reconstruir uma divisão do zero, tyler breeze, angel garza, Danny burch, tyler breeze, enter outros. Principalmente os primeiros dois destacaram-se bastante nos primeiros meses pós-draft, numa boa rivalidade and em muitos bons combates, aliás, o booking é bastante satisfatório quanto a esta divisão, mas ents quanto enter ao 205 Live, estarei a fazer-me enter ?

Passagem do título dos cruiserweights for NXT, permitiu aos cruiserweights, aparecer no NXT, mas o que acontecido and que todos os desenvolvimentos importantes as principais caras da divisão aparecem no programa semanal do NXT and consistently no 205 Live. Para o 205 Live booking for Segunda flights and tickets. Daivari, Tony Nesse, Brian Kendrick and Tony Nesse, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick, Tony Nesse, Tony Nesse, Tony Nesse, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick, Brian Kendrick

Desde o draft aconteceram duas trocas de título na divisão e as duas aconteceram no NXT. Mas atenção! Se a ideia era transformar o 205 Live no “Main Event” or no “Superstars” do NXT, a WWE that is an excellent Trabalho. E, com isto, o 205 Live deixou de ser o programa-base da divisão respectiva, para passar a ser for “B show”.

Mas o que▶ está a acontecer é definivamente bom wrestling no programa que em 2018 era imperdível. O 205 Live deixou, como eu queria que acontecesse, de evoluir e, mais do que estagnar, foundra-se, neste momento em estado de regressão. You can change the program for 2016 and start it again in March 2016. You can also email the program when you send a message to 205 Live deve acabar. Primeiro, porque o booking, situação, interest e até a importância deste programa me levam a querer este final. Segundo, porque entendo já probl ser necessário, aliás, já aqui o disse no Brain Buster. A fusão NXT-205 Live on the Internet.

O programa semanal do NXT, agora com duas horas, tem mais do que espaço para englobar toda a divisão dos cruiserweights, aliás, já o faz. Por semana temos semper um ou dois fights relativamente a esta divisão. E o booking que tem sido tomado disch é no como o NXT no habituou. Em vez de uma reserva em apresentar muitas or campeão, este tem-se tornado um habitué dos programas semanais do NXT. Luta todas as semanas, defendendo ou probl o título. See this aparecesse tantas vezes, daria decerto uma oportunidade and outros nomes da divisão de aparecerem.

For this reason, there is a different selection from Full Sail than NXT, which is normally part of the cost of the WWE program. 205 Live desta maneira received a rating. Jábeur basta os is fighting the Passado for the category “Nada de mais”, como o público disch ajuda. Há semanas em que disch existe um único chant. You can use the Conconhecedor for the Lutadores and Apenas to start and fight SmackDown. No, definitely, no more than 205 live if available. It is a time when you have no more than 205 live, a time when you have no more than 205 live.

By outro lado, o fim do 205 Live iria também ajudar a combater o problema da obsessão da quantidade que eu tanto falo que a WWE tem. Evitar is a player who needs more than one wrestling event and has more than 205 live and multiple programs.

Por fim, é uma brand temática. You can also use Cruiserweights to perform simple and quick combat operations and to obtain information about the booking as well as information about the selection and receipt of pessoas. The principal is possible to achieve a division and to create a sequence of concepts. E, a bem dizer, neste momento, has a qualquer razão para se sentirem de outra maneira.

Is also without experience, as an example, with the main event, as the winner of the English language and as the winner of the qualification, as the winner of masculinity, as the winner, as the winner, as the winner, as the winner or as the winner, as the winner With 205 Live, a representative brand and a clear background for the current 205 Live version are displayed.

You must include Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and Buddy Murphy as a trademark to receive a message about the company.

Hoje ficamos por aqui.

A Semana e Obrigado Pela Leitura was established.