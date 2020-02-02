Brahmastra finally has a release date after much delay

Brahmastra, the highly publicized and long-awaited film by Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, now finally has a release date. Alia Bhatt took Instagram to share a candid video recorded by her where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen arguing with director Ayan Mukherji about the film’s release while Amitabh Bachchan spends time on her phone. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji, who are also close friends in real life, can be caught in a friendly joke. A worried Ranbir Kapoor tells Ayan Mukherji to release the movie since everyone online and at home have been making fun of him. Ayan Mukherji asks Ranbir Kapoor to relax like anything that still takes time to do.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukherji also mentions Alia Bhatt as the bride ‘; of Ranbir Kapoor who always keeps recording everything. Ayan Mukherji finally gives a date for the release of Brahmastra and Amitabh Bachchan tweets immediately and also confirms it on camera. The release date of Brahmastra is December 4, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on Twitter saying: “T 3429 BRAHMĀSTRA … will hit theaters on 04/12/20 and Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now. ! “

Previously, Alia Bhatt had answered a question related to the delay of Brahmastra’s release that it was a different kind of time and that good things took their time. The title of the Brahmastra movie comes from a supernatural weapon that was used in Mahabharata and had the ability to destroy the world. According to mythology, it was developed by Lord Brahma. Brahmastra was announced as the first film in the trilogy by Karan Johar on the 75th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan. According to Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji spent six years to develop the unique story. The film is a romantic fairy tale in a super natural format. The main shooting began in February 2018 in Bulgaria, which implies that the film will be released after almost two years of filming (not counting the time it took to develop and conceptualize the script and the cast).